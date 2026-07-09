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Priyanka Chopra's Orange Petal Dress Is the Paris Fashion Week Look I Can't Get Out of My Head

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Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 9, 2026
5:00pm
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Fashion Week always brings a little bit of everything. From jaw-dropping trends to bold looks and accessories that instantly spark conversation, and the outfits spotted on celebs are often just as exciting as the runway itself. Case in point, during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Priyanka Chopra delivered one look that has been living rent-free in my mind.

The Citadel star, 43, attended the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Show on July 6, where she sat front row in a seriously unforgettable ensemble. Priyanka wore a vibrant orange petal midi dress from Dior’s Cruise 2027 collection, featuring dimensional red floral appliqués, a plunging neckline and delicate yellow straps.

The intricate details and the variation of the bold colors made the gown feel like a wearable piece of art. She kept the accessories simple but elegant, styling the look with a gold watch and white heels.

Priyanka wasn’t the only one bringing fashion-forward energy to the event. Her husband, Nick Jonas, joined her for the occasion and opted for a sophisticated gray suit.

The Jonas Brothers singer paired a double-breasted blazer with tailored trousers in the same shade, adding a brown checkered shirt and coordinating lace-up shoes for a polished finish. Sunglasses completed his Paris-ready look.

Of course, Priyanka and Nick are no strangers to a coordinated style moment. Last year, the couple stunned at the London screening of Heads of State.

For that event, Priyanka wore a fringe-detailed Burberry gown from the Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection. The design featured deep brown, orange and black tones with sheer fringe details throughout, finished with a sleek black Bridle belt. The playful movement of the fringe gave the look a fun, dramatic flair.

Nick matched her elegance in a navy pinstripe suit with a double-breasted jacket and black leather Burberry Rogue loafers.

Together, they make a strong case for couples’ style done right.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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