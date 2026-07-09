Priyanka Chopra's Orange Petal Dress Is the Paris Fashion Week Look I Can't Get Out of My Head

Fashion Week always brings a little bit of everything. From jaw-dropping trends to bold looks and accessories that instantly spark conversation, and the outfits spotted on celebs are often just as exciting as the runway itself. Case in point, during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Priyanka Chopra delivered one look that has been living rent-free in my mind.
The Citadel star, 43, attended the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Show on July 6, where she sat front row in a seriously unforgettable ensemble. Priyanka wore a vibrant orange petal midi dress from Dior’s Cruise 2027 collection, featuring dimensional red floral appliqués, a plunging neckline and delicate yellow straps.