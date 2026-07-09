Priyanka Chopra's Orange Petal Dress Is the Paris Fashion Week Look I Can't Get Out of My Head

The intricate details and the variation of the bold colors made the gown feel like a wearable piece of art. She kept the accessories simple but elegant, styling the look with a gold watch and white heels.

Priyanka wasn’t the only one bringing fashion-forward energy to the event. Her husband, Nick Jonas, joined her for the occasion and opted for a sophisticated gray suit.

The Jonas Brothers singer paired a double-breasted blazer with tailored trousers in the same shade, adding a brown checkered shirt and coordinating lace-up shoes for a polished finish. Sunglasses completed his Paris-ready look.

Of course, Priyanka and Nick are no strangers to a coordinated style moment. Last year, the couple stunned at the London screening of Heads of State.