Priyanka Chopra Just Posted Dreamy Poolside Photos—and She's Rocking Two Simple and Chic Bathing Suits

While spring has only just started, summer is already creeping up on us and it’s hard not to get excited. We’re talking grill nights, pool days, beach trips, and that general “live outside as much as possible” energy. Which also means one thing: swimsuit season is basically here. So it’s no surprise my attention immediately locked onto the swimwear in Priyanka Chopra’s latest photo dump.
The 43-year-old actress shared a new Instagram carousel on April 6, and it’s very much giving effortless vacation vibes. In one shot, Priyanka lounges poolside in a blue striped string bikini that’s simple, classic, and exactly the kind of piece you end up reaching for all summer long.