Priyanka Chopra Just Posted Dreamy Poolside Photos—and She's Rocking Two Simple and Chic Bathing Suits

And then she followed it up with another standout moment: a strapless black bikini that leans even more minimal. Clean lines, no fuss, and very “I just threw this on and look amazing anyway” energy.

The Heads of State star captioned the carousel, "One of those rare times when a sunday actually felt like a Sunday.. and other randoms."

Of course, it wasn’t all just sun and swimwear. The post also included sweet family moments with her 4-year-old daughter Malti, whom she shares with Nick Jonas. In one photo, Malti is sitting on her grandmother’s lap, and in another, she’s splashing around in the pool with her dad.

Priyanka has also made a habit of sharing more behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life lately. Earlier this year in January, she posted a Golden Globes prep video captioned “What you didn't see,” giving fans a look at everything from getting ready to riding with Nick in a sprinter van.