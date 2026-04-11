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Priyanka Chopra Just Posted Dreamy Poolside Photos—and She's Rocking Two Simple and Chic Bathing Suits

Summer is right around the corner

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 11, 2026
1:00pm
Priyanka Chopra 720x780
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While spring has only just started, summer is already creeping up on us and it’s hard not to get excited. We’re talking grill nights, pool days, beach trips, and that general “live outside as much as possible” energy. Which also means one thing: swimsuit season is basically here. So it’s no surprise my attention immediately locked onto the swimwear in Priyanka Chopra’s latest photo dump.

The 43-year-old actress shared a new Instagram carousel on April 6, and it’s very much giving effortless vacation vibes. In one shot, Priyanka lounges poolside in a blue striped string bikini that’s simple, classic, and exactly the kind of piece you end up reaching for all summer long.

And then she followed it up with another standout moment: a strapless black bikini that leans even more minimal. Clean lines, no fuss, and very “I just threw this on and look amazing anyway” energy.

The Heads of State star captioned the carousel, "One of those rare times when a sunday actually felt like a Sunday.. and other randoms."

Of course, it wasn’t all just sun and swimwear. The post also included sweet family moments with her 4-year-old daughter Malti, whom she shares with Nick Jonas. In one photo, Malti is sitting on her grandmother’s lap, and in another, she’s splashing around in the pool with her dad.

Priyanka has also made a habit of sharing more behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life lately. Earlier this year in January, she posted a Golden Globes prep video captioned “What you didn't see,” giving fans a look at everything from getting ready to riding with Nick in a sprinter van.

The clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at the actress arriving at a hotel and heading into multiple dress fittings. Fans also got a peek at her beauty prep for the high-profile event, including a fresh hair color touch-up and a full-face red LED mask.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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