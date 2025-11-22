Nick Jonas Can’t Stop Thirsting Over Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Pic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have never been shy about sharing their love with the world. Whether they’re flirting in Instagram comments, sneaking a kiss on the red carpet or wrapping each other up in a sweet hug at a movie premiere, these two are basically the definition of public displays of affection. And honestly, if you need more evidence, their social media feeds are basically a highlight reel of it.

On November 16, Nick, 33, hopped onto Instagram Stories to post a few photos of Priyanka, 43 and let’s just say he added some Grade-A husband commentary and was absolutely thirsting over her. One of the shots featured the Citadel star glowing in an ivory lehenga-style saree while attending an event for the upcoming film Varanasi.

Nick’s reaction? “Just wow,” he wrote, complete with the heart-eyes emoji. “Breathtaking.”