About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Nick Jonas Can’t Stop Thirsting Over Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Pic

The picture is stunning

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 22, 2025
3:00pm
NickJonasPriyankaChopra
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have never been shy about sharing their love with the world. Whether they’re flirting in Instagram comments, sneaking a kiss on the red carpet or wrapping each other up in a sweet hug at a movie premiere, these two are basically the definition of public displays of affection. And honestly, if you need more evidence, their social media feeds are basically a highlight reel of it.

On November 16, Nick, 33, hopped onto Instagram Stories to post a few photos of Priyanka, 43 and let’s just say he added some Grade-A husband commentary and was absolutely thirsting over her. One of the shots featured the Citadel star glowing in an ivory lehenga-style saree while attending an event for the upcoming film Varanasi.

Nick’s reaction? “Just wow,” he wrote, complete with the heart-eyes emoji. “Breathtaking.”

Screenshot 2025 11 17 at 9.20.02 AM
Nick Jonas/Instagram

And the compliments didn’t stop there. In his next Story, he shared a photo showing the back of Priyanka’s outfit and captioned it, “My Desi girl.” Priyanka reposted the sweet moment and added a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Nick has publicly gushed about his wife. Last year, he did the exact same thing when the Heads of State actress posted a carousel of photos from Bulgari and Isha Ambani’s Roman Holi event in Mumbai, India.

Chopra, who also happened to be a Bulgari brand ambassador at the time, opened her slideshow with a close-up of her glam. With a full beat and a striking two-piece look, she paired her outfit with a bold statement necklace featuring multicolored jewels and simple stud earrings.

Screenshot 2025 11 17 at 9.19.52 AM
Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick’s reaction back then? He commented, “Dear god,” adding a hot-face emoji and a drooling emoji for emphasis. Then the “Jealous” singer doubled down by reposting the photo to his Instagram Story and writing, “Are you kidding me @priyankachopra.”

So yeah, if it feels like nothing has changed for this couple when it comes to PDA, that’s because… it hasn’t.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet PDA Post for Nick Jonas—But Daughter Malti Totally Steals the Show

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe