Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Photo Drop Included One Very Unexpected Bathtub Shot

When it comes to birthdays, some people celebrate for a day, some stretch the festivities into a full week, and others fully embrace an entire birthday month. (Honestly, why not?) Jennifer Lopez falls into the latter category, celebrating with a glamorous getaway alongside her sister, Lynda Lopez, complete with international travel, stylish moments and one unexpected bathtub photo.

On Sunday, July 19, the Office Romance star shared a series of photos and videos from their birthday trip on Instagram. While all the phots were stunning, one of the most eye-catching moments came when Jennifer, 56, shared a candid snapshot of herself and Lynda enjoying dessert in a luxury hotel bathroom, with Lopez relaxing in the bathtub.