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Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Photo Drop Included One Very Unexpected Bathtub Shot

Picture this: Dessert with a side of bubbles

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By Clara Stein
Published Jul 20, 2026
4:31pm
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When it comes to birthdays, some people celebrate for a day, some stretch the festivities into a full week, and others fully embrace an entire birthday month. (Honestly, why not?) Jennifer Lopez falls into the latter category, celebrating with a glamorous getaway alongside her sister, Lynda Lopez, complete with international travel, stylish moments and one unexpected bathtub photo.

On Sunday, July 19, the Office Romance star shared a series of photos and videos from their birthday trip on Instagram. While all the phots were stunning, one of the most eye-catching moments came when Jennifer, 56, shared a candid snapshot of herself and Lynda enjoying dessert in a luxury hotel bathroom, with Lopez relaxing in the bathtub.

Screenshot 2026 07 20 at 12.29.34 PM
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea!! I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!” Lopez captioned the post.

The photo carousel offered fans a peek inside their sister getaway, including a stop at Wimbledon in London and a birthday dinner where both sisters received their own cakes. The sisters celebrated their birthdays together while jet-setting around the globe, with Lynda turning 55 on June 14 and Jennifer preparing to celebrate her 57th birthday on July 24.

The sisters also stepped out in style earlier this month for the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show, where they donned coordinated looks.

Jennifer stunned in an ethereal look featuring an ultra-sheer gown with a plunging neckline, colorful sequins throughout and a dramatic white feather coat. She finished the look with a white clutch and strappy silver platform heels.

Lynda brought her own glam to the occasion, wearing a flowing white halter gown covered in sparkling sequins that continued throughout the design.

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Clara Stein

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