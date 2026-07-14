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Jennifer Lopez Breaks Wimbledon Fashion Etiquette with This One Oversized Accessory

Does this qualify as ludicrously capacious?

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By Danielle Long
Published Jul 14, 2026
4:09pm
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John Rainford

Wimbledon may be over, but people are still talking about everything that happened on and off the court. Between surprise royal appearances and plenty of celebrity fashion moments, there was no shortage of buzz. The latest conversation? Jennifer Lopez's eye-catching accessory choice, a massive, wide-brimmed khaki-colored Ralph Lauren sun hat.

The Office Romance star, 56, attended the Wimbledon men's singles final at the All England Club's Centre Court in London on Sunday, July 13, wearing a chic tan wrap dress paired with coordinating accessories. She completed the monochromatic look with a sleek blowout and smoky glam makeup.

The outfit itself was effortlessly elegant, but the oversized hat raised a few eyebrows because it doesn't exactly align with Wimbledon's spectator guidelines. In fact, the tournament specifically asks guests to avoid wearing hats that could block the view of others.

"Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them," the Wimbledon website state.

To be fair, photos from throughout the day show Lopez without the statement hat, suggesting she removed it at some point.

"Tea time & tennis," she captioned a July 13 Instagram carousel featuring photos of the polished look.

The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer's Wimbledon appearance came just days after another major fashion moment at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Lopez attended the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show on July 9 in a head turning ethereal ensemble.

She wore an ultra sheer gown with a plunging neckline, embellished with colorful sequins that caught the light from every angle. She layered the sparkling dress with a dramatic white feather coat and finished the look with a white clutch and strappy silver platform heels.

Whether she's making a statement in an oversized sun hat or stepping onto the fashion scene in a nearly naked gown, Lopez has a way of committing to a look. And while her Wimbledon accessory may have bent the tournament's etiquette guidelines, there's no denying it sparked conversation long after the final match wrapped.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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