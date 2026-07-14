Jennifer Lopez Breaks Wimbledon Fashion Etiquette with This One Oversized Accessory

Wimbledon may be over, but people are still talking about everything that happened on and off the court. Between surprise royal appearances and plenty of celebrity fashion moments, there was no shortage of buzz. The latest conversation? Jennifer Lopez's eye-catching accessory choice, a massive, wide-brimmed khaki-colored Ralph Lauren sun hat.

The Office Romance star, 56, attended the Wimbledon men's singles final at the All England Club's Centre Court in London on Sunday, July 13, wearing a chic tan wrap dress paired with coordinating accessories. She completed the monochromatic look with a sleek blowout and smoky glam makeup.

The outfit itself was effortlessly elegant, but the oversized hat raised a few eyebrows because it doesn't exactly align with Wimbledon's spectator guidelines. In fact, the tournament specifically asks guests to avoid wearing hats that could block the view of others.