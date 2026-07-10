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These Best Dressed Celebrities at Wimbledon Served Serious Courtside Style

These outfits are a grand slam

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 10, 2026
4:44pm
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Associated Newspapers Ltd

Wimbledon may be all about what happens on the court, but let's be real: the stands are where some of the biggest fashion moments happen. Every year, celebrities bring their own spin on tennis-inspired style, from polished tailoring and preppy silhouettes to breezy summer dresses that feel straight out of a European vacation. This year’s guest list did not disappoint, with royals, Hollywood stars, and fashion icons proving that a day of tennis is also the perfect excuse to pull out a seriously chic outfit.

Here are the best dressed celebrities who understood the Wimbledon assignment.

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James Veysey

Kate Middleton

When it comes to Wimbledon style, Kate Middleton is basically a courtside icon. The Princess of Wales stepped out in a cornflower blue Gabriela Hearst linen pantsuit that felt equal parts royal and effortlessly modern.

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Victoria Jones

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra brought a little European vacation energy to Wimbledon with her cream Dior Dioriviera shirtdress. The belted midi dress featured a crisp collar, while a coordinating silk scarf added a vintage-inspired touch that felt very chic summer getaway. Paired with chic sunglasses and minimal accessories, the actress nailed the “I just happen to look this good” aesthetic.

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Keeran Marquis/Fotoarena/SPP

David Beckham

Leave it to David Beckham to make Wimbledon tailoring look impossibly cool. The soccer legend showed up in a sleek, sophisticated ensemble.

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Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning brought a dose of feminine charm to the stands in a pastel version of the Dior Dioriviera belted shirtdress. The preppy silhouette featured a soft color palette of pink, blue, green, and yellow.

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Harriet Phillips

Harriet Sperling brought a fresh take on royal-approved Wimbledon style during her appearance at the tournament. The newlywed, who recently married Peter Phillips (Princess Anne's son), stepped out in a lime green and tangerine checkered silk dress by Emilia Wickstead.

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Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones proved that understated style can still make a major statement with her Wimbledon look. The actress leaned into the tournament’s signature polished aesthetic with an all white monochrome ensemble featuring a halter collared shirt, wide-leg white pants and white sandals.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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