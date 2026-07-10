These Best Dressed Celebrities at Wimbledon Served Serious Courtside Style

Wimbledon may be all about what happens on the court, but let's be real: the stands are where some of the biggest fashion moments happen. Every year, celebrities bring their own spin on tennis-inspired style, from polished tailoring and preppy silhouettes to breezy summer dresses that feel straight out of a European vacation. This year’s guest list did not disappoint, with royals, Hollywood stars, and fashion icons proving that a day of tennis is also the perfect excuse to pull out a seriously chic outfit.

Here are the best dressed celebrities who understood the Wimbledon assignment.