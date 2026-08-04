Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins All Grown Up (and Celebrating a Major Milestone)

Emme and Max will head off to undisclosed universities in the fall. In an interview earlier this year promoting her Netflix film Office Romance, the "Let's Get Loud" singer shared that the twins had applied to five schools each and had a 100 percent acceptance rate. It was a particularly proud moment for Lopez as she has mentioned in the past that the twins have ADHD and often struggled academically.

"I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they're good people," she said in the interview. While the twins obviously have academic achievements to celebrate, their mom was also adamant about what's really important in their family.

"I always say to them, 'What do I say?' And they say, 'Doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people.' And I was like, 'That's right,'" Lopez said. "And they still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I'm very proud of both of them."