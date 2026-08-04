Jennifer Lopez may be one of the most famous women on earth, but she's kept her two children relatively out of the spotlight. Minus a very splashy birth announcement in People and (very) occasional on-stage appearances, the twins, Max and Emme, keep rather low profiles. However, the 18-year-olds are now college bound, and to celebrate, their mom took to Instagram in tribute—and to share a photo dump from their Italian road trip.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins All Grown Up (and Celebrating a Major Milestone)
Congratulations are in order
"Road tripping with my coconuts before they head off to college," Lopez captioned the lead image, complete with a crying emoji. She and the twins were crowded around a café table covered in snacks, set in a lush garden. The 20-slide carousel was filled with casual photos of the trio rambling around the country's ancient ruins, taking gondola rides and moseying down what appears to be the famous Spanish Steps in Rome. (I think I've seen Roman Holiday enough times to clock them on sight.) Lopez's summer vacation wardrobe was laid-back but chic, with plenty of hair scarves, sundresses and ballet flats. Both siblings opted for vintage-style (non-white!) sneakers as they trekked around the country.
Emme and Max will head off to undisclosed universities in the fall. In an interview earlier this year promoting her Netflix film Office Romance, the "Let's Get Loud" singer shared that the twins had applied to five schools each and had a 100 percent acceptance rate. It was a particularly proud moment for Lopez as she has mentioned in the past that the twins have ADHD and often struggled academically.
"I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they're good people," she said in the interview. While the twins obviously have academic achievements to celebrate, their mom was also adamant about what's really important in their family.
"I always say to them, 'What do I say?' And they say, 'Doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people.' And I was like, 'That's right,'" Lopez said. "And they still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I'm very proud of both of them."