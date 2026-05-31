Jennifer Lopez Posts Rare Pics with Her Twins & One Is Towering Over Her

Jennifer Lopez may be busy promoting new projects, but over Memorial Day weekend, she was clearly focused on family time. The actress and singer gave fans a rare glimpse into her holiday celebrations with her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and I had to do a double take after seeing how tall Max suddenly looks. At this point, he is practically towering over his famous mom.

The Maid in Manhattan star spent the long weekend basking in the sun, documenting the festivities in an Instagram carousel filled with poolside moments, dinner table snaps, tasty-looking drinks, and relaxed swimsuit photos. Mixed into the lifestyle shots were a pair of sweet photos featuring Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, but Lopez’s picture with Max was the one that immediately caught my attention.

In the photo, Lopez wraps her arms around her son while looking up at him affectionately. Max keeps things casual in a white tank top, blue jeans, and a baseball cap, but it is the height difference that really stands out. Whether it is the camera angle or not, he appears noticeably taller than Lopez, to the point where he looks at least half a foot taller. Plus, she's looking up at him.