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Jennifer Lopez Posts Rare Pics with Her Twins & One Is Towering Over Her

They're all grown up

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 31, 2026
2:00pm
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Jennifer Lopez may be busy promoting new projects, but over Memorial Day weekend, she was clearly focused on family time. The actress and singer gave fans a rare glimpse into her holiday celebrations with her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and I had to do a double take after seeing how tall Max suddenly looks. At this point, he is practically towering over his famous mom.

The Maid in Manhattan star spent the long weekend basking in the sun, documenting the festivities in an Instagram carousel filled with poolside moments, dinner table snaps, tasty-looking drinks, and relaxed swimsuit photos. Mixed into the lifestyle shots were a pair of sweet photos featuring Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, but Lopez’s picture with Max was the one that immediately caught my attention.

In the photo, Lopez wraps her arms around her son while looking up at him affectionately. Max keeps things casual in a white tank top, blue jeans, and a baseball cap, but it is the height difference that really stands out. Whether it is the camera angle or not, he appears noticeably taller than Lopez, to the point where he looks at least half a foot taller. Plus, she's looking up at him.

Of course, her photo with Emme was equally sweet. In that snap, the duo sit side by side while the singer wraps her arms around Emme’s neck. Both give soft smiles to the camera, making the whole moment feel relaxed, candid, and very low-key family holiday.

“Spending the day with the people I love,” the 56-year-old captioned the post, before also wishing followers a “Happy Memorial Day.”

The height difference feels even more noticeable when compared to last year. Back in February 2025, Lopez celebrated the twins’ 17th birthday with a montage video set to Miley Cyrus’s “Edge of Midnight.”

The clip featured throwback footage of Max and Emme as babies, along with highlights from throughout their childhood. In one black-and-white photo included in the tribute, Max appeared to be around the same height as Lopez, though it is unclear exactly when the image was taken.

At the time, Lopez captioned the birthday post, “I love you beyond forever,” alongside two coconut emojis, a longtime nickname she uses for the twins.

Honestly, between the rare family photos and Max’s seemingly overnight growth spurt, the whole post felt like one giant reminder that celebrity kids really do grow up fast.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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