J.Lo Just Served in a Black Dress with Chest Cutouts and a Dramatic Long Train

When it comes to red carpets, premieres, and awards shows, you can pretty much count on celebrities to show up like they are dressing for the main character moment of their lives. And if it is their own project they are promoting, they tend to go even bigger. Jennifer Lopez just proved that point all over again.

The actress and singer, 56, stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Office Romance at The Egyptian Theatre, and yes, she absolutely understood the assignment. Lopez wore an Atelier Versace couture gown from Lily et Cie, originally from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2004 collection.