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J.Lo Just Served in a Black Dress with Chest Cutouts and a Dramatic Long Train

Where does it end?

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By Danielle Long
Published May 27, 2026
2:54pm
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When it comes to red carpets, premieres, and awards shows, you can pretty much count on celebrities to show up like they are dressing for the main character moment of their lives. And if it is their own project they are promoting, they tend to go even bigger. Jennifer Lopez just proved that point all over again.

The actress and singer, 56, stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Office Romance at The Egyptian Theatre, and yes, she absolutely understood the assignment. Lopez wore an Atelier Versace couture gown from Lily et Cie, originally from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2004 collection.

The dress came with serious drama, featuring daring chest cutouts that looked bold at first glance, but were actually supported with a nude lining, so no worries of a wardrobe malfunction there. The gown was also covered in gold embellishments and intricate detailing that ran all the way down an ultra-long, floor-sweeping train that basically demanded its own entrance.

As for glam, Lopez kept things soft and glowy. She paired the look with a nude pink lip, a subtle smokey eye, and sleek, straight hair.

And honestly, a dramatic look is not even new territory for Lopez. When she bid farewell to her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she delivered another head-turning fashion moment in a black backless dress.

That look also featured sculptural front cutouts and feathered sleeves that gave it a dramatic, high-fashion edge. She finished it off with sparkling stud earrings, a sleek high bun, and her signature lit-from-within glow.

At this point, it is pretty safe to say that when it comes to a black dress or really any statement look, J.Lo knows exactly what she is doing.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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