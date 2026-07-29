If we were crowning a queen of summer, Jennifer Lopez would be my pick. The Office Romance star has spent a large portion of the season jet-setting around Europe. She kicked off Paris Fashion week with a dazzling, dramatic white babydoll dress by Stephane Rolland, which was just the beginning of the cavalcade of couture looks that followed. She then hopped across the pond to Wimbledon dressed in a Ralph Lauren ensemble. While the fashion has been undeniably excellent, in my opinion, the biggest slays came during the Italian leg of her trip, where the "Jenny from the Block" singer donned a racy bodysuit on the Sicilian coast.
J.Lo Dons Racy Bodysuit for a Coastal Italian Getaway
All for a very special performance
Admittedly, I was so surprised by Lopez's recent bathtub photo that I completely missed the bejeweled, lacy Dolce & Gabbana leotard she wore in her recent IG post—slides six, seven and ten above—complete with a crown, veil, fishnet stockings and garters.
If Mary Magdalene had been a pop star, I'd wager this would have been an outfit she'd have chosen. The ensemble was pulled together by a massive, multi-tiered gold necklace with chains that were reminiscent of a rosary (as seen in slide ten).
Lopez was both a guest and a performer at the Italian fashion house's Alta Moda (haute couture) show, which took place at Radicepura Horticultural Park on the eastern coast of Sicily. Impressively, Lopez performed in Italian, singing “Il cielo in una stanza” ("The Sky in a Room") before doing a medley of her hits, “Waiting for Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Let’s Get Loud." Her bodysuit was one of the stage costumes, in addition to a vibrant orange gown and white leotard with yellow flowers.
"Grazie Italia per l’immenso amore," she wrote in a caption. "Ti amo."