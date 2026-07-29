J.Lo Dons Racy Bodysuit for a Coastal Italian Getaway

Admittedly, I was so surprised by Lopez's recent bathtub photo that I completely missed the bejeweled, lacy Dolce & Gabbana leotard she wore in her recent IG post—slides six, seven and ten above—complete with a crown, veil, fishnet stockings and garters.

If Mary Magdalene had been a pop star, I'd wager this would have been an outfit she'd have chosen. The ensemble was pulled together by a massive, multi-tiered gold necklace with chains that were reminiscent of a rosary (as seen in slide ten).