Jennifer Lopez's Trendy French Riviera Manicure Is (Almost) as Eye-Catching as Her Brigitte Bardot Bikini

The singer's longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, was behind the look. On his Instagram, Bachik revealed he used Après Nails Light & Shadow polish in shade 507, "Burnt Blush." The milky pink goes on nearly translucent, French manicure-style, but can become more opaque with additional coats.

Lopez is coming off an epic Italian road trip with her twins, Max and Emme, which concludes a jaunt through the country as she also attended and performed at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show. While the artist has yet to announce any new projects for the rest of the year, she will be sending the twins off to college.

"I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they're good people," she said in an interview with ExtraTV. "I always say to them, 'What do I say?' And they say, 'Doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people.' And I was like, 'That's right. They still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I'm very proud of both of them."