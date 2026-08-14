Just days ago, Jennifer Lopez shared yet another dispatch from her Italian girl summer—a Brigitte Bardot bikini ensemble complete with a matching head scarf, top handle bag and pointy-toed slingbacks. This is only one of many high-fashion moments the actress has had while gallivanting through France and Italy, each outfit feeling more fantastical than the last. The clothes have obviously been eye-catching, but I'd be remiss to not notice the Office Romance star's nails.
Jennifer Lopez's Trendy French Riviera Manicure Is (Almost) as Eye-Catching as Her Brigitte Bardot Bikini
Jane Birkin would approve
As PureWow's fashion and beauty director-at-large, Deena Campbell, has observed, the intricate manicure *might* be over.
“We’re seeing a clear shift in the nail industry away from bold, intricate designs and toward a more refined, polished aesthetic,” nail artist Maryna Slynko told Campbell. “Where detailed nail art once defined trends, the focus is now moving toward overall appearance of shape, precision and quality of execution.”
It seems like Lopez is embracing this trend. Her nails aren't quite bare, but the color is natural and demure. In other words, highly appropriate for a Eurogirl summer.
The singer's longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, was behind the look. On his Instagram, Bachik revealed he used Après Nails Light & Shadow polish in shade 507, "Burnt Blush." The milky pink goes on nearly translucent, French manicure-style, but can become more opaque with additional coats.
Lopez is coming off an epic Italian road trip with her twins, Max and Emme, which concludes a jaunt through the country as she also attended and performed at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show. While the artist has yet to announce any new projects for the rest of the year, she will be sending the twins off to college.
"I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they're good people," she said in an interview with ExtraTV. "I always say to them, 'What do I say?' And they say, 'Doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people.' And I was like, 'That's right. They still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I'm very proud of both of them."