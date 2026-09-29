J.Lo Gets Cheeky with a Dramatically Sheer Black Gown

Lopez, a longtime friend of the house of Dolce & Gabbana, was a guest at the Italian design duo's Spring/Summer 2027 fashion festivities in Milan. She attended the runway show in a black velvet suit (similar here, $50), but later changed into a diva-worthy outfit featuring a black fur coat (similar here, $50) under which she donned a totally sheer black maxi dress. The lace fabric revealed her lingerie underneath, including a high-rise thong that left her bottom peeking out from beneath the coat. In the last photo of a carousel posted to Instagram, Lopez gave fans a rather cheeky snapshot of her in the dress, back to the camera, while leaning out a window.