Jennifer Lopez is known to love a daring outfit. Whether it's a dramatic silhouette, itty bitty bikini or rule-breaking Wimbledon ensemble, the "On The Floor" singer knows how to make a statement. Her most recent one has taken a rather cheeky turn, with Lopez donning a black sheer gown that revealed her lingerie.
J.Lo Gets Cheeky with a Dramatically Sheer Black Gown
It's giving Morticia Addams
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Lopez, a longtime friend of the house of Dolce & Gabbana, was a guest at the Italian design duo's Spring/Summer 2027 fashion festivities in Milan. She attended the runway show in a black velvet suit (similar here, $50), but later changed into a diva-worthy outfit featuring a black fur coat (similar here, $50) under which she donned a totally sheer black maxi dress. The lace fabric revealed her lingerie underneath, including a high-rise thong that left her bottom peeking out from beneath the coat. In the last photo of a carousel posted to Instagram, Lopez gave fans a rather cheeky snapshot of her in the dress, back to the camera, while leaning out a window.
The singer has been busy, attending Vogue World ahead of the D&G presentations, where she opted for a black tea-length appliqué gown that dripped with Old Hollywood glamour for her runway walk. Post-fashion week, Lopez is also gearing up to launch The JLo Show, a concert special presented by CBS and Paramount+. The movie was filmed at the end of Lopez's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Over the course of four acts, Lopez presents old hits, classic Broadway standards and contemporary favorites while paying homage to the tradition of Vegas entertainers.