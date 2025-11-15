Jenna Ortega’s Layered Look Is Winter Chic & Shockingly Easy to Copy

Winter fashion can be tricky because, let’s be real, looking cute while actually staying warm feels like an impossible task. But according to Jenna Ortega, there is a way to do both, and it’s all about mastering the art of layering. The style move is cozy, functional and, no surprise here, one of 2026’s biggest trends. And the Wednesday star just proved how effortlessly chic it can look.

Jenna, 23, attended Netflix’s Fall Edit: Wednesday event at the TUDUM Theater in Hollywood this week, where she turned heads in a tailored pinstripe suit from Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester, styled by Enrique Melendez. The sleek set, from the Fall 2025 runway, featured a fitted sleeveless vest (like this one) and wide-leg trousers detailed with thin gray, black and crimson stripes (similar pair here).

And here's where the trend comes in, instead of going bare underneath, she layered a slightly oversized, cool gray crewneck (like this Quince one) for a relaxed yet polished twist.