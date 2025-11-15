About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Jenna Ortega’s Layered Look Is Winter Chic & Shockingly Easy to Copy

Now this is a trend I can get behind

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 15, 2025
2:00pm

JennaOrtega Suit
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Netflix

Winter fashion can be tricky because, let’s be real, looking cute while actually staying warm feels like an impossible task. But according to Jenna Ortega, there is a way to do both, and it’s all about mastering the art of layering. The style move is cozy, functional and, no surprise here, one of 2026’s biggest trends. And the Wednesday star just proved how effortlessly chic it can look.

Jenna, 23, attended Netflix’s Fall Edit: Wednesday event at the TUDUM Theater in Hollywood this week, where she turned heads in a tailored pinstripe suit from Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester, styled by Enrique Melendez. The sleek set, from the Fall 2025 runway, featured a fitted sleeveless vest (like this one) and wide-leg trousers detailed with thin gray, black and crimson stripes (similar pair here).

And here's where the trend comes in, instead of going bare underneath, she layered a slightly oversized, cool gray crewneck (like this Quince one) for a relaxed yet polished twist.

GettyImages 2245922242
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

It’s a bit of a switch-up from some of her recent red carpet moments.

Earlier this year, Jenna wowed at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air wearing a lilac V-neck gown from Amiri’s Spring 2026 collection. At first glance, it was all soft and romantic—until you noticed the gown was entirely sheer. The effect was bold, delicate and totally unforgettable (and if you’re looking to recreate the vibe, a few Revolve options come close).

Then there was the literal metal breastplate she wore to the Academy Museum Gala, a sculptural piece by Grace Ling crafted from dark, reflective metal shaped like a leaf that curved across her torso and wrapped around her neck, leaving her back completely bare. And of course, her glass dress moment still lives rent-free in my mind.

GettyImages 2242908655
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Whether she’s going daring and avant-garde or cozy and chic, Jenna Ortega keeps proving she can pull off just about anything.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
