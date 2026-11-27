There's no denying that kids inherit a few things from their parents. Maybe it's their mom's striking blue eyes (just take Nicole Kidman and her daughters) or their mom and dad's love of all things sports (hi, Princess Charlotte). And it looks like Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber, is already following suit. The 2-year-old appears to be taking after his famous dad, and judging by Hailey's recent Instagram update, he might just have a musical side, too.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, Hailey, 29, gave fans another glimpse of her 2-year-old son when she shared a sweet video to her Instagram Stories. In the clip, Jack sits in front of a keyboard, looking cozy in a fluffy pink matching set and a multicolored knitted hat. He adorably presses one of the keys, seemingly enjoying his little musical moment.

“Blues loves the keys,” the Rhode founder captioned the clip.