Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, two years ago, and since then, the toddler has stayed out of the limelight. While Hailey offers occasional glimpses of the family's home life, Jack Blues' face remains mysteriously obscured. And such was the case when the Rhode founder celebrated her son's second birthday with a slew of adorable snaps—and the tot is most definitely taking after his dad.
Hailey Bieber Shares Cute Snaps of Son Jack Blues for His 2nd Birthday
Taking after his dad
"Our sweet baby is 2. Happy birthday Jack Blues," Hailey wrote. In the smattering of family photos was a picture of her son, on slide six, wearing miniature hockey gear and pushing a lime green whiffle ball with a pint-sized hockey stick. On the tenth slide, Jack Blues is strolling hand-in-hand with Justin, both of their outfits an embodiment of the singer's slouchy street style. Jack Blues is especially cute in his monochrome pink ensemble.
It was, however, the very last slide that really got me. Hailey posted a video of Jack Blues golfing, and as it turned out, the 2-year-old had serious form. His baby golf club made contact with the ball, and he even did the little turn-out with his Birkenstock-clad foot.
Jack Blues' last public outing took place during Coachella, where Justin performed a viral set (and was joined by the couples' friend, Billie Eilish, as Justin serenaded her with "One Less Lonely Girl"). Rhode also came in as an event sponsor.
"Such a special weekend. Nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it’s taken to get here," Hailey wrote in a caption of the festival. "So grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. Let’s do it all again!!!!"