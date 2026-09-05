Hailey Bieber Shares Cute Snaps of Son Jack Blues for His 2nd Birthday

"Our sweet baby is 2. Happy birthday Jack Blues," Hailey wrote. In the smattering of family photos was a picture of her son, on slide six, wearing miniature hockey gear and pushing a lime green whiffle ball with a pint-sized hockey stick. On the tenth slide, Jack Blues is strolling hand-in-hand with Justin, both of their outfits an embodiment of the singer's slouchy street style. Jack Blues is especially cute in his monochrome pink ensemble.

It was, however, the very last slide that really got me. Hailey posted a video of Jack Blues golfing, and as it turned out, the 2-year-old had serious form. His baby golf club made contact with the ball, and he even did the little turn-out with his Birkenstock-clad foot.