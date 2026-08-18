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Hailey Bieber's Chicken Meatballs Are Proteinmaxxed—And Picky Eater-Approved

Proof her "What's in My Kitchen?" series deserves a comeback

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Aug 19, 2026

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hailey bieber and chicken meatballs in a le creuset pan
gregory pace/shutterstock/candace davison

Hailey Bieber's known for setting trends, be it glazed donut nails, the kicktail bob dozens of people took to their salons or a lip balm-holstered phone case that inspired endless copycats (and even more people clamoring to get their hands on a Rhode original). But most recently, she's been popping up all over TikTok and Instagram feeds for something outside the realms of fashion, beauty and music: chicken meatballs.

“I’m sorry but my chicken meatballs with tomato sauce, cottage cheese and Parmesan is seriously to die for and one of the favorite things I make,” Bieber shared in a post to her Instagram Stories.

Such a ringing endorsement immediately had people clamoring for the recipe, especially since the Rhode founder also mentioned one unexpected—yet internet-beloved, particularly in the Year of Proteinmaxxing—ingredient. No, not chicken. Cottage cheese!

Interest in cottage cheese-related recipes has been steadily climbing since 2023, with dishes featuring the ingredient continually going viral on TikTok, be it cottage cheese flatbread, ice cream or cookie dough. It's easy to see the appeal; beyond being a solid source of protein, calcium and vitamin B12, it can help manage blood sugar and keep your digestive system running smoothly.

In a later post to Instagram Stories, Bieber shared her rough recipe, which the internet was kind enough to screenshot, type up and share on blogs, Reels and TikToks for posterity.

The method was straightforward enough: Combine ground chicken, Italian seasoning, ricotta, garlic powder, salt, pepper, gluten-free Italian bread crumbs and an egg. Form into meatballs and cook, then cover with tomato sauce. When ready to eat, serve with a dollop of cottage cheese and grated Parm.

No noodles. No measurements. Just vibes.

chicken meatballs
candace davison

Curiosity got the better of me. Often, I see cottage cheese used as a substitute for ricotta in recipes, as it tends to have less fat and fewer calories. Here, it was just one of three cheeses being featured; a garnish, not the main event. Plus, chicken meatballs have a tendency to be tough and dry. Could ricotta and the egg provide enough moisture to bind the meatballs and keep them tender?

There was just one way to find out. Given a recent Lactaid cottage cheese delivery, I was fully stocked up to give this recipe a try, and I'm so glad I did. The meatballs were fork tender with great seasoning due to the double-whammy of Italian seasoning and Italian bread crumbs (oh, and the garlic powder didn't hurt either).

hailey bieber's chicken meatballs
candace davison

The mixture comes together in minutes, and while Bieber doesn't provide a cook time (just "til crispy on the outside"), I'd recommend using a meat thermometer to check for an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, or slicing open the largest meatball to ensure that it's not at all pink in the center. Nobody wants medium-rare chicken.

chicken meatballs with cottage cheese
candace davison

There's One Change I'd Make (And It's a Big One)

While the ricotta's fat content helps with the juiciness of the meatballs, you could skip the ingredient and use cottage cheese in its place. (Whip it in a blender to mimic the texture of ricotta, if the chunkiness bothers you.) If you go that route, I'd use the money you're saving on a tub of ricotta for some fresh basil to tear and sprinkle on top; that herbaceous note will really take this dish over the top.

The Bottom Line: This Makes for an Easy, Crowd-Pleasing Weeknight Dinner

I've got to hand it to Bieber. Her chicky meatballs are legit, and they were a crowd-pleaser, even impressing my pickiest of eaters (who's known to cluck, "it's not my favorite" when trying just about anything new). This got a solid request for seconds across the board—the highest honor in my household. (Admittedly, I also served them atop a pile of pasta, which doesn't hurt.)

chicken meatballs with cottage cheese, the way hailey bieber makes them
candace davison

Hailey Bieber's Chicky Meatballs (Adapted by PureWow)

If the thought of going measurement-free and simply eyeballing ingredients freaks you out, here's what I went with for a four-serving meal:

For the Meatballs

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1/2 cup gluten-free Italian bread crumbs
  • 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup ricotta cheese (or whipped cottage cheese)
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil (for cooking meatballs)
  • 1 (24-0z) jar marinara

For Serving

  • 1 pound cooked, drained pasta of your choice (or zoodles)
  • 1 tablespoon cottage cheese (per serving)
  • grated Parmesan

Directions

  1. Make the Meatballs: In a large mixing bowl, combine ground chicken, bread crumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Form a well in the middle of the mixture; add ricotta and the egg, using your hands to combine. Form into roughly 1.5-inch balls.
  2. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil into a frying pan over medium heat. Once warm (it should look shimmery), add meatballs and cook until crispy on the outside. Add marinara sauce and simmer for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the middle (or registers 165 degrees F using a meat thermometer).
  3. Serve: Divide meatballs and sauce evenly among bowls and top with cottage cheese and grated Parm.

Honestly, after trying it, I'm now lobbying for the return of her "What's in My Kitchen?" YouTube series. Or at the very least, a marinara-inspired Rhode lip tint.

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candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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