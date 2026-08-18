Hailey Bieber's Chicken Meatballs Are Proteinmaxxed—And Picky Eater-Approved

Hailey Bieber's known for setting trends, be it glazed donut nails, the kicktail bob dozens of people took to their salons or a lip balm-holstered phone case that inspired endless copycats (and even more people clamoring to get their hands on a Rhode original). But most recently, she's been popping up all over TikTok and Instagram feeds for something outside the realms of fashion, beauty and music: chicken meatballs.

“I’m sorry but my chicken meatballs with tomato sauce, cottage cheese and Parmesan is seriously to die for and one of the favorite things I make,” Bieber shared in a post to her Instagram Stories.

Such a ringing endorsement immediately had people clamoring for the recipe, especially since the Rhode founder also mentioned one unexpected—yet internet-beloved, particularly in the Year of Proteinmaxxing—ingredient. No, not chicken. Cottage cheese!

Interest in cottage cheese-related recipes has been steadily climbing since 2023, with dishes featuring the ingredient continually going viral on TikTok, be it cottage cheese flatbread, ice cream or cookie dough. It's easy to see the appeal; beyond being a solid source of protein, calcium and vitamin B12, it can help manage blood sugar and keep your digestive system running smoothly.