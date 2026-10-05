Justin Bieber Shares a Rare Photo of Son Jack Blues, and Fans Can’t Believe How Much He’s Grown

It feels like just yesterday that Hailey Bieber announced she was pregnant with her and Justin Bieber’s first child. But somehow, it’s already been two years. And if you’re anything like fans of the married couple, you’re probably wondering where the time went, especially after seeing how much their son, Jack Blues Bieber, has grown.

The “Baby” singer, 32, shared a carousel of recent snapshots from his life, and the first photo featured a sweet dad-son moment. Justin and Jack appeared to be feeding what looks like a kangaroo, with Justin sporting a white tee and safari hat. Jack, meanwhile, wore a white tank top with green shorts.

The rest of the carousel included plenty of other glimpses into Justin’s life lately, including photos with Hailey, a gorgeous sunset and several snaps that appeared to show the pop star in the studio. New music, perhaps? We’ll take it. But one thing fans had on their minds: Jack is getting so big.