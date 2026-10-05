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Justin Bieber Shares a Rare Photo of Son Jack Blues, and Fans Can’t Believe How Much He’s Grown

He's 25 months old!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 5, 2026
3:43pm
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JILL CONNELLY/EPA

It feels like just yesterday that Hailey Bieber announced she was pregnant with her and Justin Bieber’s first child. But somehow, it’s already been two years. And if you’re anything like fans of the married couple, you’re probably wondering where the time went, especially after seeing how much their son, Jack Blues Bieber, has grown.

The “Baby” singer, 32, shared a carousel of recent snapshots from his life, and the first photo featured a sweet dad-son moment. Justin and Jack appeared to be feeding what looks like a kangaroo, with Justin sporting a white tee and safari hat. Jack, meanwhile, wore a white tank top with green shorts.

The rest of the carousel included plenty of other glimpses into Justin’s life lately, including photos with Hailey, a gorgeous sunset and several snaps that appeared to show the pop star in the studio. New music, perhaps? We’ll take it. But one thing fans had on their minds: Jack is getting so big.

“Omg baby Jack isn’t a baby anymore I’m crying,” one person commented. Another shared, “Jack looks like yall be feeding him good lol W Bieber and Hailey,” while a third wrote, “Jack is so big.”

Jack is officially deep into his toddler era. He turned 2 in August, and Hailey celebrated the milestone by sharing her own batch of adorable family photos.

“Our sweet baby is 2. Happy birthday Jack Blues,” Hailey wrote.

Among the photos was a sweet snap of Jack wearing miniature hockey gear and pushing a lime green whiffle ball with a tiny hockey stick. Another showed him walking hand-in-hand with Justin, with both father and son channeling the singer’s signature laid-back street style. Jack was especially cute in a monochrome pink outfit.

There was even a video of Jack showing off his golf skills, and honestly, the toddler had some impressive form. His tiny golf club made contact with the ball, followed by a little follow-through while wearing his Birkenstocks.

Jack Blues is growing up right before our eyes.

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Justin Bieber Shares Rare Glimpses of Son Jack Blues (and a Sweet PDA Moment with Hailey)

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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