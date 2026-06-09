Justin Bieber Shares Rare Glimpses of Son Jack Blues (and a Sweet PDA Moment with Hailey)

Bieber posted a carousel of images to Instagram that led with several black-and-white photo booth images of him and Hailey sharing a kiss. Several pictures later, the "Baby" singer is shown supervising Jack as the 1.5 year-old peers into a chicken coop and hangs out with baby goats. The toddler is sporting a baby-blue hoodie and sweatpants set. In a separate Instagram post a few week prior, Jack was photographed wearing the same outfit (likely from the same outing) while perched in his father's arms as Bieber held a fishing pole. From this vantage point, Jack's tiny (and adorable) shoes are visible. They appear to be Adidas's Grand Court 3.0 infant sneakers ( $40 ; $28). The slouchy (but coordinated) outfit has Jack taking after his dad, who is known for leaving the house in sweats that somehow still manage to ooze street style.