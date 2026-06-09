Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, into the world in August 2024. However, the couple have largely kept their only child out of the limelight, save for a rare, faceless snap. But there's plenty you can tell about a person without seeing their face, and it's clear from the latest swath of photos that the toddler is very much taking after his dad—at least where fashion and style are concerned.
Justin Bieber Shares Rare Glimpses of Son Jack Blues (and a Sweet PDA Moment with Hailey)
Justin's mini-me
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Bieber posted a carousel of images to Instagram that led with several black-and-white photo booth images of him and Hailey sharing a kiss. Several pictures later, the "Baby" singer is shown supervising Jack as the 1.5 year-old peers into a chicken coop and hangs out with baby goats. The toddler is sporting a baby-blue hoodie and sweatpants set. In a separate Instagram post a few week prior, Jack was photographed wearing the same outfit (likely from the same outing) while perched in his father's arms as Bieber held a fishing pole. From this vantage point, Jack's tiny (and adorable) shoes are visible. They appear to be Adidas's Grand Court 3.0 infant sneakers (
$40; $28). The slouchy (but coordinated) outfit has Jack taking after his dad, who is known for leaving the house in sweats that somehow still manage to ooze street style.
The last time Jack made a cameo on his mom's Instagram was back in mid-May, when the model and Rhode founder posted an cute video that she captioned "Personal snack machine." Yep, he feeds her in the video.