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Red, White and Snooze: The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales Start Now

Declare your independence from tossing and turning

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Jul 1, 2026
8:36pm
Additional reporting by
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PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

4th of July Mattress Sales 2026 collage
Puffy/Avocado/Stearns & Foster

It's no secret that the 4th of July is one of the most social celebrations of the year, but if I were you, I would put off dreaming about those barbecues and fireworks shows and start thinking about buying a comfortable new mattress—especially if you want to save a ton of dough on one before the summer's up. Thanks to an abundance of deals on editor-approved beds, from innerspring to hybrid options, Independence Day happens to be a prime time to upgrade your mattress—just as our forefathers intended. 

Not sure where to start? Don't worry, as PureWow's resident sales and deals expert, I do. Here, I've rounded up the best mattress sales of July Fourth 2026, including major markdowns on the legendary Saatva Classic mattress (from $1,449; $1,224) and the reader-favorite Puffy Lux (from $2,149; $749). Scroll on to save big on your dream bed, where even the rockets' red glare won't stand a chance of disturbing your slumber. 

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

A close up of the Saatva Classic Mattress.
Saatva

Best 4th of July Mattress Deal Overall

1. Saatva Classic Mattress

Saatva

Fact: Saatva mattresses are unlike any other on the market. Their multi-layered design provides the perfect blend of softness, firmness and cooling technology for a more comfortable sleep. It comes as no surprise that PureWow readers are particularly fond of the brand's Classic bed, which contributing editor Dana Dickey tested out and *adored.* In her review of the luxury innerspring, she raved that it helped her get to sleep faster and wake up so much more refreshed each day. But that's not even half of it; it's also coated in a botanical, antimicrobial treatment to prevent mold and bacterial growth (meaning you can plan on using it for a long time to come). Saatva is knocking hundreds off the masterpiece for a limited time, so there's no better excuse to try it for yourself.

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Save up to $525 on your order, and get an extra $100 off an adjustable base plus or upholstered bed frame with a mattress purchase through July 4. Plus, select rugs are 40 percent off and you can save $200 when you purchase two nightstands.
From $1,449; $1,224 at saatva
nectarpremierehybrid 1200x706
Nectar

Best 4th of July Hybrid Mattress Deal

2. Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress

Nectar

PureWow Senior Commerce Editor Stephanie Maida knew she wanted a hybrid mattress when it came time to move into her new space, and she doesn't regret opting for the Nectar Premier. "It's sink-in soft but still offers support via its layer of innerspring coils, striking the perfect balance of comfort. I don't think I've ever drifted off quicker on a bed before," she says. At 13 inches thick, the mattress boasts five layers of body-cradling, pressure-relieving memory foam and individually wrapped coils, and as a bonus, this model purports to feature over 60 percent more cooling fibers than the Nectar Classic Hybrid. Sounds like it checks every box, so don't snooze on it for upwards of 50 percent off.

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Enjoy up to 50 percent off mattresses and up to 66 percent off bundles for a limited time.
From $1,395; $799 nectar
tempurbreezemattress 1200x706
Tempur-Pedic

Best 4th of July Mattress Deal for Hot Sleepers

3. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Breeze LuxeBreeze Mattress

Tempur-Pedic

So you're a hot sleeper. Don't sweat it—just spring for the mattress we named the best of the best when it comes to cooling comfort. That would be this TEMPUR-Breeze LuxeBreeze, which is made with innovative Pure Cool material that's designed to pull heat away from your body as you sleep, regulating your temperature and preventing those dreaded night sweats. As former Executive Editor Dara Katz shared, "The mattress is not only miraculously cold to the touch, but it actually stays cool for as long as you’re in it." She added that her hot-sleeper husband "snoozes while cocooned under our comforter like a cozy little caterpillar" on it. In addition to keeping you up to 10 degrees cooler, this investment-worthy bed provides custom support—choose between soft, medium hybrid and firm for your best fit.

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Save $500 on TEMPUR-Breeze mattresses and get a $300 instant gift with qualifying mattress sets.
From $5,199; $4,699 at tempur-pedic
A close up of the Puffy Lux Mattress.
Puffy

PureWow Reader-Favorite

4. Puffy Lux Mattress

Puffy

Undoubtedly one of Puffy's most popular beds with more than 13,500 5-star reviews, this reader-favorite gem has *eight* luxurious layers of premium memory foam and contour-adapt coils, making it one of the best hybrid buys on the market. Still, I think its biggest selling point is the fact that the brand is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), which means it has been reviewed by a board of doctors to ensure it's up to the highest standards in terms of support for your spine and back. While that's one stamp of approval you can definitely trust, you can also take this reviewer's word that it's worth every penny: "It is literally like sleeping on a cloud! It is by far the most comfortable mattress I have ever slept on." Don't miss your chance to bring it home for a steal.

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Secure up to $1,350 in savings *and* a free mattress upgrade in cart with coupon code JULY4 for a limited time.
From $2,149; $749 at puffy
A close up of the Avocado Green Mattress.
Avocado

Best 4th of July Organic Mattress Deal

5. Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado

This renowned organic mattress received a 95 out of 100 in a PureWow100 review from one editor who found that it relieved the pressure she felt on her hips and joints as a side sleeper, especially when paired with the pillow top. But just in case you're still on the fence, the eco-conscious wonder (made with natural materials like organic latex and responsibly sourced wool) has earned a 4.6-star rating from more than 19,000 reviewers, most of whom mention how much more refreshed they feel after sleeping on it compared to their old mattresses. One buyer even admitted that there was a battle over the Avocado during their divorce. "After losing that battle, I decided I wasn’t going to 'lose sleep' over it, so I immediately just ordered another," they wrote. "The firmness keeps me on top of the mattress, allowing me to better maintain my body temperature, but has just enough [cushioning] to give in on pressure points like my shoulders and hips." Need I say more?

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Save 15 percent on mattresses, toppers, pillows, furniture and more sitewide.
From $1,599; $1,359 at avocado
Presidents Day Mattress Sales 2026: Helix Midnight Luxe
Helix

Best 4th of July Mattress Deal for Side Sleepers

6. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

Helix

In addition to the editor-loved Avocado mentioned above, this pick is another great option for side sleepers. And not one, but two PureWow staffers can confirm. Executive Managing Editor Catrina Yohay even said that it was her secret to achieving better sleep through both pregnancy and postpartum. "Though I’m convinced 'good pregnancy sleep' is an oxymoron, the Helix Midnight Luxe helped me get as close as possible to that elusive goal. With targeted memory foam, this mattress provided extra support across my shoulders and hips, relieving the pressure points that are often exacerbated by side sleeping—and even more so by pregnancy," she wrote in her PW100 review. The magic is in its hybrid construction, consisting of a plush pillow top, cradling foam and strong steel coils. That said, I wouldn't miss the opportunity to save 25 percent on it now.

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Use code JULY20 for 20 percent off sitewide, LUXE25 for 25 percent off Luxe mattresses and code ELITE30 for 30 percent off Elite mattresses through July 4.
From $1,492; $1,119 at helix
A wide view of the Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress.
Casper

Best 4th of July Mattress Deal for Back Pain

7. Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Casper

bed-in-a-box for back pain? Hear me out before you totally write it off. This ACA-approved model is actually the upgraded version of the Casper Wave mattress that one former PureWow editor swore by for relieving her back aches. While the Wave has been discontinued, I imagine you won't be disappointed with this newer model that features hybrid layers of foam and flex coils meant to reduce motion transfer and provide prime comfort to your hips, waist and, of course, your lower back. But I'll let one buyer tell it: "I have been sleeping on the Dream Max for around a week and have not woken up once in the middle of the night to roll over. The mattress conforms to every curve of my body, making it incredibly comfortable. The firmness is perfect, too; it is not too firm but not soft. Unboxing it was relatively easy, and it inflated quickly." In other words, it's totally worth the splurge, although you can't put a price on a good night's sleep. Just saying.

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Enjoy up to 35 percent off sitewide for a limited time.
From $2,720; $1,765 casper
fourth of july mattress sale amerisleep as3 mattress on bed
Amerisleep

Best 4th of July Mattress Deal for Overall Comfort

8. Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid Mattress

Amerisleep

Former Associate Commerce Strategist Jael Rucker put this fiberglass-free hybrid to the test, and it's safe to say she wasn't disappointed. "I instantly felt a difference in my spinal alignment. That might sound a bit dramatic, but it’s the honest truth. I’m a side sleeper...and with previous mattresses I found my shoulders and sides hurting, as those specific [ones] were a bit too firm. I’ve been sleeping on the AS3 for three weeks, and I have not had any issues with shoulder, back or hip pain. My weight feels evenly distributed and decently supported," she shared in her review. Besides being supportive and incredibly comfy to sleep on, this gem also offers some temperature-regulation by way of its plant-based Bio-Pur memory foam.

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Save $600 and score free shipping on mattresses with code JULY600, plus get 40 percent off bed frames with any mattress purchase.
From $1,699; $1,099 at Amerisleep
The Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress.
Stearns & Foster

Best 4th of July Luxury Mattress Deal

9. Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress

Stearns & Foster

Ever since I found out that the Ritz-Carlton has custom-made Stearns & Foster mattresses at its hotels, I've been dying to try one. Finally, I got the chance to test out the brand's luxurious Estate model, which boasts a quilted, moisture-wicking top cover, IntelliCoil innersprings and premium memory. From the first night, I could tell the difference with this mattress. It was so soft, I felt like I was melting into it (in a good way), while its ventilated air vents kept me cool throughout the night. Not to mention, everything about it is high end. Within 48 hours of placing your order, it will be sent to one of the brand's US-based manufacturing facilities to be carefully hand-built by master craftsmen. Then, all you have to do is sit back and relax because the local team will set up your new mattress wherever you'd like and even remove your old bed by request. The process took less than 20 minutes for me, which was a huge bonus.

Fast Facts

  • Sale Details: Save up to $600 on select mattresses and get free pillows and sheets valued up to $299 with any mattress purchase (excluding the studio design).
from $2,499; $2,299 at Stearns & Foster

Is the 4th of July a Good Time to Buy a Mattress?

Yes, the Fourth of July is the perfect time to buy a new mattress! And if you ask me, it's not just because you can save thousands on the most beloved beds on the market. I think it's also important to consider the fact that the holiday lands smack dab in the middle of the year, which is an ideal time to examine your sleep patterns and make any necessary changes to get a better night's rest. If you've been struggling to catch ZZZs, why wait another month to buy a new bed when you can get one on major sale right now?

What's the Best Mattress to Buy on Sale for 4th of July?

While PureWow editors have tested a bunch of beds, the Saatva Classic mattressAvocado Green mattress and Helix Midnight mattress have earned some of the highest scores in PureWow100 reviews, so I'd say they're among the crème de la crème. However, the best mattress for you will depend on how you sleep. For instance, if you're a back sleeper, you'll sleep better on a medium-firm to firm mattress that won't sink you in too deep, while side sleepers need a little bit more cushioning to cradle their hips. That's why I've rounded up not one, but nine of the best mattresses you can buy during the massive savings period.

RELATED

The Most Comfortable Mattresses, Tested by Editors

Destinee Scott Editor Bio Pic

Destinee Scott

Contributing Editor, Sales and Deals

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio
stephanie maida

Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio

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