Red, White and Snooze: The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales Start Now

It's no secret that the 4th of July is one of the most social celebrations of the year, but if I were you, I would put off dreaming about those barbecues and fireworks shows and start thinking about buying a comfortable new mattress—especially if you want to save a ton of dough on one before the summer's up. Thanks to an abundance of deals on editor-approved beds, from innerspring to hybrid options, Independence Day happens to be a prime time to upgrade your mattress—just as our forefathers intended.

Not sure where to start? Don't worry, as PureWow's resident sales and deals expert, I do. Here, I've rounded up the best mattress sales of July Fourth 2026, including major markdowns on the legendary Saatva Classic mattress (from $1,449 ; $1,224) and the reader-favorite Puffy Lux (from $2,149 ; $749). Scroll on to save big on your dream bed, where even the rockets' red glare won't stand a chance of disturbing your slumber.

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