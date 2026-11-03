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Ariana Grande Shares Rare PDA Photos with Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez

Love is in the air

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 3, 2026
5:54pm
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Fred Duval/Shutterstock

When it comes to celebrity photo dumps, you never quite know what you're going to get. A few selfies? A behind-the-scenes moment? Maybe a cute cameo from a furry friend? Well, Ariana Grande's latest Instagram post has all of the above, plus a little romance for good measure.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the singer shared a new carousel featuring several sweet moments with her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, including a couple of PDA-filled snaps. In the first photo, Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, are seen embracing outdoors, surrounded by greenery in New York City. Grande wears an off-white raincoat, dark wide-leg pants and white kitten heels as she wraps her arms around Alvarez, who sports a green sweater and beanie.

Another especially sweet shot, taken in a dimly lit setting, captures the "petal" singer planting a kiss on her boyfriend's forehead as he closes his eyes and smiles.

But the romantic moments aren't the only highlights of the carousel. Grande also gives followers a peek at her everyday moments, including selfies, photos of some pups and several snapshots showing off her recently debuted short hairstyle.

While the couple has kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, Grande made things Instagram official with Alvarez in August, sharing a carousel that included photos of the two together. The pair have also shared a few romantic moments during her Eternal Sunshine tour, including a kiss captured in a behind-the-scenes video.

And speaking of Grande's latest Instagram moments, the PDA post comes shortly after the pop star debuted another major update: a fresh new hairstyle.

Grande recently traded her signature high ponytail for a short, flipped bob. The singer showed off the new cut in an Instagram carousel on Oct. 22, featuring a side-swept fringe and ends that curl just above her shoulders.

Her hairstylist, Brandon Pietsch, even marked the occasion with a playful caption: “The ponytail is taking a hiatus.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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