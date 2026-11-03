Ariana Grande Shares Rare PDA Photos with Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez

When it comes to celebrity photo dumps, you never quite know what you're going to get. A few selfies? A behind-the-scenes moment? Maybe a cute cameo from a furry friend? Well, Ariana Grande's latest Instagram post has all of the above, plus a little romance for good measure.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the singer shared a new carousel featuring several sweet moments with her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, including a couple of PDA-filled snaps. In the first photo, Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, are seen embracing outdoors, surrounded by greenery in New York City. Grande wears an off-white raincoat, dark wide-leg pants and white kitten heels as she wraps her arms around Alvarez, who sports a green sweater and beanie.

Another especially sweet shot, taken in a dimly lit setting, captures the "petal" singer planting a kiss on her boyfriend's forehead as he closes his eyes and smiles.