Ariana Grande Just Dropped Out of a Buzzy New Project

There’s no denying that Ariana Grande has been booked and busy. Between starring in Wicked, her Eternal Sunshine tour and juggling several other projects, the pop superstar has had a very full schedule. But apparently, her calendar may have reached maximum capacity because Ariana is stepping away from one highly anticipated acting role.

According to Variety, Grande will no longer appear in American Horror Story's upcoming season 13 due to scheduling conflicts with her Eternal Sunshine tour.

The news comes shortly after FX shared a first look at the upcoming season, which is set to bring back several fan-favorite stars from previous seasons. The cast reunion includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.