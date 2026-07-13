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Ariana Grande Just Dropped Out of a Buzzy New Project

There's always next time

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 13, 2026
5:09pm
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Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire

There’s no denying that Ariana Grande has been booked and busy. Between starring in Wicked, her Eternal Sunshine tour and juggling several other projects, the pop superstar has had a very full schedule. But apparently, her calendar may have reached maximum capacity because Ariana is stepping away from one highly anticipated acting role.

According to Variety, Grande will no longer appear in American Horror Story's upcoming season 13 due to scheduling conflicts with her Eternal Sunshine tour.

The news comes shortly after FX shared a first look at the upcoming season, which is set to bring back several fan-favorite stars from previous seasons. The cast reunion includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Grande was originally announced as part of the season 13 lineup alongside the returning cast members. The role would have marked her first appearance in the American Horror Story franchise, while also giving her a chance to reunite with creator Ryan Murphy, as well as Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, following her 2015 role in Scream Queens.

Back in November, Grande opened up about joining the Ryan Murphy production during an interview with Variety, teasing that her part would likely be small but meaningful.

“I know a little tiny bit. What I know I cannot say. I am coming into the world in a way that I don’t know much about yet,” she said. “I received a text, a very exciting text [from Murphy]. I’ll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it, but I’ll be grateful to be a part of it because I love everyone in it.”

While fans won’t get to see Grande in American Horror Story season 13, her schedule is clearly packed with plenty of other projects. Her Eternal Sunshine Tour is her fifth concert tour and fourth arena tour, supporting her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine (2024), and its 2025 reissue, Brighter Days Ahead.

The tour began on June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and is scheduled to wrap up on September 1 in London at The O2 Arena.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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