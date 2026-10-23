Ariana Grande Ditches Her Signature Pony for a Short Flipped Bob

When it comes to celebrities, a signature look is kind of their thing. Think Lady Gaga’s eccentric fashion era or the iconic Victoria’s Secret Angel blowout. For Ariana Grande, it’s long been all about her super-sleek, sky-high ponytail. But it looks like the pop star is ready to switch things up.

The Wicked actress just debuted what might be her shortest hairstyle yet: a chic bob. In an Instagram carousel shared on Oct. 22, Grande posted several selfies showing off her new cut. Her dark brown hair features a side-swept fringe, with the ends flipped up just above her shoulders for a playful, retro-inspired finish.

The "Petal" singer kept her caption simple, opting for a single white heart. Hairstylist, Brandon Pietsch, also shared photos of the transformation, writing, “The ponytail is taking a hiatus.”