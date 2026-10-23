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Ariana Grande Ditches Her Signature Pony for a Short Flipped Bob

Hello, Bobiana

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 23, 2026
2:54pm
Ariana Grande Bob 720x780
Admedia Photo/Shutterstock

When it comes to celebrities, a signature look is kind of their thing. Think Lady Gaga’s eccentric fashion era or the iconic Victoria’s Secret Angel blowout. For Ariana Grande, it’s long been all about her super-sleek, sky-high ponytail. But it looks like the pop star is ready to switch things up.

The Wicked actress just debuted what might be her shortest hairstyle yet: a chic bob. In an Instagram carousel shared on Oct. 22, Grande posted several selfies showing off her new cut. Her dark brown hair features a side-swept fringe, with the ends flipped up just above her shoulders for a playful, retro-inspired finish.

The "Petal" singer kept her caption simple, opting for a single white heart. Hairstylist, Brandon Pietsch, also shared photos of the transformation, writing, “The ponytail is taking a hiatus.”

Pietsch showed some love in the comments section of Grande’s post, too, writing, "Ahhh!!! Thanks for trusting me with your new look."

And fans? They were clearly here for the change.

"Bobiana Grande???????"

"Love this hair!!"

"omg BOBIANA !!!! SO BEAUTIFUL"

"it’s bob szn"

"GAGGED"

Yeah, the verdict is in. Fans are loving Bobiana.

The rest of Grande’s beauty look was just as glam, featuring extra-long, dark lashes, straight brows, a soft wash of pink blush and a touch of highlight across her cheekbones and nose. She finished things off with a deep-set French manicure.

Of course, this isn't the first time Grande has switched up her look.

During her Nickelodeon days, she famously sported bright red hair for years before embracing her signature long, dark ponytail as her music career took off. More recently, she traded her brunette locks for Glinda’s blonde hair while stepping into the world of Wicked.

Clearly, the singer isn't afraid to experiment with her beauty look.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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