The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Back & the Musical Performer Lineup Is Fire

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back again, and they just dropped the lineup of musical performers. This year’s artists truly offer something for everyone (kind of like the current season of Dancing with the Stars). We’re talking Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and everyone in between. Dare I say, based on the lineup alone, the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is basically a family-friendly event (no, really).
On October 8, Victoria's Secret announced a fierce all-female lineup featuring some of the hottest names in music: global Latin powerhouse Karol G, pop sensation Madison Beer, hip-hop legend Missy Elliott and K-pop superstars TWICE. It’s a genre-spanning, multi-generational roster that promises to bring serious heat to the runway.