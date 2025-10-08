The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Back & the Musical Performer Lineup Is Fire

Here’s the tea on each of these queens.

Karol G is a Grammy-winning force in Latin music, known for her chart-topping hits and global fanbase. Madison Beer is a two-time Grammy nominee, brings Gen Z pop vibes and vocal power. Missy Elliott… need I say more? A living icon who’s shaped the sound (and look) of hip-hop for decades. And last, but certainly not least, Twice, one of the best-selling girl groups in K-pop history, are set to bring their massive global fandom to the stage.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show officially returned last year after a five year hiatus but now it’s really stepping into its new era. Historically, they've always brought out major names. Remember Justin Bieber and Rihanna in 2012, Taylor Swift in 2014 and Harry Styles in 2017? So it's not exactly a surprise they scored a killer lineup this year, but it is exciting.