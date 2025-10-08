About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Back & the Musical Performer Lineup Is Fire

That's some star power

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 8, 2025
6:06pm
VSShow
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back again, and they just dropped the lineup of musical performers. This year’s artists truly offer something for everyone (kind of like the current season of Dancing with the Stars). We’re talking Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and everyone in between. Dare I say, based on the lineup alone, the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is basically a family-friendly event (no, really).

On October 8, Victoria's Secret announced a fierce all-female lineup featuring some of the hottest names in music: global Latin powerhouse Karol G, pop sensation Madison Beer, hip-hop legend Missy Elliott and K-pop superstars TWICE. It’s a genre-spanning, multi-generational roster that promises to bring serious heat to the runway.

Here’s the tea on each of these queens.

Karol G is a Grammy-winning force in Latin music, known for her chart-topping hits and global fanbase. Madison Beer is a two-time Grammy nominee, brings Gen Z pop vibes and vocal power. Missy Elliott… need I say more? A living icon who’s shaped the sound (and look) of hip-hop for decades. And last, but certainly not least, Twice, one of the best-selling girl groups in K-pop history, are set to bring their massive global fandom to the stage.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show officially returned last year after a five year hiatus but now it’s really stepping into its new era. Historically, they've always brought out major names. Remember Justin Bieber and Rihanna in 2012, Taylor Swift in 2014 and Harry Styles in 2017? So it's not exactly a surprise they scored a killer lineup this year, but it is exciting.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will stream live from New York City on Wednesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET, across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Danielle Long

