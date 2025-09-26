This Film Adaptation Has Everyone Talking (& Even the Author Says It's Better Than the Book)

The book-to-screen pipeline is nothing new. From hit shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Bridgerton and The Queen's Gambit, to movies like My Oxford Year, I Know What You Did Last Summer and It Ends With Us, the list goes on and on. And while most adaptations spark heated “book vs. movie” debates, there’s one thing readers usually agree on: the book is almost always better.
But in a rare twist, the author behind one upcoming adaptation says the movie version might actually top the original novel. The project? The Housemaid.