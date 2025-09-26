This Film Adaptation Has Everyone Talking (& Even the Author Says It's Better Than the Book)

Based on the bestselling 2022 thriller by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid is headed to the big screen on December 19. Directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the film stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway, a young woman with a troubled past who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for an ultra-wealthy family. But what seems like a dream gig quickly unravels when Millie discovers the household’s dark, twisted secrets.

The film also stars Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins.

Author Freida McFadden took to social media after a sneak preview and raved about the adaptation, writing, “The second it was over, I turned to my husband in the theater and said, ‘Omg, I think it was better than the book!’ (And he said, ‘Yeah.’)”