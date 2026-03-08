I Just Realized Why I Recognize '56 Days' Star Karla Souza & I Can't Believe I Didn't Catch it Sooner

If you’ve browsed Prime Video lately, you might have noticed a relatively new romantic thriller quietly making its way onto the platform’s Top 10 list. The series is called 56 Days, and if you haven’t watched it yet, I’d actually recommend giving it a shot. While working my way through the episodes, though, I kept getting distracted by a familiar face in the cast.

Sure, I recognized stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia right away (hard to miss them). But there was another actor who looked incredibly familiar and for a while I just couldn’t place where I’d seen her before. That actor was Karla Souza and it took me a few episodes before the lightbulb finally went off.