The Twisty and Sexy Thriller No One’s Talking About (But Should Be)

Steamy and intense? Yes, please

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 25, 2026
If you asked me to pick my two favorite genres, romance and thrillers would absolutely fight for the top spot. So when a series decides to blend the two? I’m already seated. That’s exactly why Prime Video’s new show 56 Days immediately caught my attention. Well, that and the fact that it’s currently holding strong at number one on the platform’s Top 10 list. So what’s the deal?

The series follows Oliver (Avan Jogia) and Ciara (Dove Cameron), whose meet-cute in a grocery store quickly spirals into an all-consuming romance. What starts as instant chemistry turns into something deeper and darker at lightning speed. 56 days later, police arrive at Oliver’s apartment to investigate a gruesome discovery: a badly decomposed body. Suddenly, the fairy-tale love story takes a sharp turn, leaving one chilling question hanging in the air: who’s responsible?

The series jumps between the present-day investigation and the early, heat-of-the-moment days of their relationship, slowly revealing how things unraveled. The result is part crime procedural, part steamy psychological drama.

Sure, the Top 10 ranking speaks for itself. But it was the reactions that really sold me.

"56 Days is steamy and intense, y'all. Their passionate love affair does not believe in baby steps. But the best part of the show really involves the "whodunnit" of it all," PureWow's VP of News and Entertainment, Phil Mutz gushed.

"Does the body belong to him? To her? To neither of them? Is one of them the killer? Or both? Or neither? I just have so many questions (and that's a good thing when shows nowadays tend to be way too predictable)," Mutz continued. "This thriller certainly has me guessing. And the twist at the end of the first episode? *Chef's kiss.*"

Viewers on Rotten Tomatoes echoed the hype.

One wrote, "I loved this . It had my attention the whole time. Really keeps you on your toes." Another shared, "For most erotic thrillers, storylines are usually weak, but this storyline was really good. the acting was great and i enjoyed every episodes." A third summed it up: "The perfect mash between a cop procedural and a twisted-spicy love story."

Long story short? Your next binge is handled. 56 Days is streaming now on Prime Video.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
