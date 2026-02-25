The Twisty and Sexy Thriller No One’s Talking About (But Should Be)

The series jumps between the present-day investigation and the early, heat-of-the-moment days of their relationship, slowly revealing how things unraveled. The result is part crime procedural, part steamy psychological drama.

Sure, the Top 10 ranking speaks for itself. But it was the reactions that really sold me.

"56 Days is steamy and intense, y'all. Their passionate love affair does not believe in baby steps. But the best part of the show really involves the "whodunnit" of it all," PureWow's VP of News and Entertainment, Phil Mutz gushed.

"Does the body belong to him? To her? To neither of them? Is one of them the killer? Or both? Or neither? I just have so many questions (and that's a good thing when shows nowadays tend to be way too predictable)," Mutz continued. "This thriller certainly has me guessing. And the twist at the end of the first episode? *Chef's kiss.*"