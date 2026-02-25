The Twisty and Sexy Thriller No One’s Talking About (But Should Be)

If you asked me to pick my two favorite genres, romance and thrillers would absolutely fight for the top spot. So when a series decides to blend the two? I’m already seated. That’s exactly why Prime Video’s new show 56 Days immediately caught my attention. Well, that and the fact that it’s currently holding strong at number one on the platform’s Top 10 list. So what’s the deal?
The series follows Oliver (Avan Jogia) and Ciara (Dove Cameron), whose meet-cute in a grocery store quickly spirals into an all-consuming romance. What starts as instant chemistry turns into something deeper and darker at lightning speed. 56 days later, police arrive at Oliver’s apartment to investigate a gruesome discovery: a badly decomposed body. Suddenly, the fairy-tale love story takes a sharp turn, leaving one chilling question hanging in the air: who’s responsible?