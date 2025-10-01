One of Streaming’s Most Whimsical Shows Is Headed to Broadway

In a world where books, skits and viral moments are constantly being turned into TV shows and movies, it was only a matter of time before a beloved series made the leap to Broadway. And now, that moment has arrived: Schmigadoon! is officially headed to the stage.

According to Deadline, a brand-new musical based on the Apple TV+ series is set for a limited Broadway run this spring after a successful stint at The Kennedy Center.

The show will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, April 4, with opening night set for Monday, April 20. The production will run through Sunday, September 6.