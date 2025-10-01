About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

One of Streaming’s Most Whimsical Shows Is Headed to Broadway

Prepare to be blown away

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 1, 2025
7:25pm
Schmigadoon Broadway
Courtesy of Apple TV+

In a world where books, skits and viral moments are constantly being turned into TV shows and movies, it was only a matter of time before a beloved series made the leap to Broadway. And now, that moment has arrived: Schmigadoon! is officially headed to the stage.

According to Deadline, a brand-new musical based on the Apple TV+ series is set for a limited Broadway run this spring after a successful stint at The Kennedy Center.

The show will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, April 4, with opening night set for Monday, April 20. The production will run through Sunday, September 6.

Schmigadoon
Courtesy of Apple TV+

If you’re not already familiar, here’s the quirky (and charmingly chaotic) premise. New York doctors Josh and Melissa head out on a couple’s backpacking retreat to reignite the spark in their relationship, only to stumble upon Schmigadoon, a magical town where everyone lives inside a full-blown Golden Age musical. There’s singing. There’s dancing. There’s no way out, unless they find true love (which may or may not be with each other).

The original Apple TV+ series premiered in July 2021 and starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in the lead roles. The all-star ensemble cast also included Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Aaron Tveit, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess.

While casting for the Broadway production hasn’t been announced just yet, Deadline reports it will be produced by Lorne Michaels (yes, that Lorne Michaels of SNL fame) and No Guarantees Productions.

Schmigadoon is a love letter to the Golden Age of movie musicals,” Michaels said in a statement per Deadline. “It’s a little bit nostalgic and a lot of fun. We’re very excited to bring it to Broadway.”

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 15, with presale info available now.

So, if you’ve been craving some toe-tapping, fourth-wall-breaking musical chaos, you might want to clear your calendar.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Serena Williams Just Joined One of My Favorite Broadway Shows—In a Totally Unexpected Role

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe