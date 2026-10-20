Alexander Skarsgard, Please Stop Dressing Like a Mob Wife

Take, for example, his recent appearance at the London Wicker premiere where he showed up in head-to-toe gold by Saint Laurent. But not like “subtle hint of gold.” It was far more “spray-paint gold.” Paired with no shirt (who are you, J.Lo?!), the long metallic coat and matching skinny suit pants screamed “mob wife”—and that’s not a compliment. And in case you overlooked the “footwear heard ‘round the world,” he donned a pair of clear Saint Laurent oxfords that have since gone viral. (Vinyl shoes, really? And were we totally out of socks at home, Alex?!)

Seeing such a fine actor hit the carpet showing off his feet (even if they are well manicured) is confusing, and it doesn’t exactly fit the world of the film he’s promoting.

But this isn’t his only moment dabbling in this intentionally tacky aesthetic.