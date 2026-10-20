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Alexander Skarsgard, Please Stop Dressing Like a Mob Wife

Those clear shoes are…a choice

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Oct 20, 2026
alexander-skarsgard-mob-wife-aesthetic
David Fisher/Shutterstock

It’s 2026, so I don’t bat an eye at “strange” any longer. Kelly Clarkson is feuding with a Brooklyn magic store over an animatronic bird? Fine. Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes have a new documentary together? Naturally. Olivia Colman is playing a woman who falls in love with a man made of wicker? Sure, Jan. But seeing Colman’s Wicker costar Alexander Skarsgard hit the red carpets for the film dressed like a mob wife? You guys, we’ve gotta draw the line somewhere.

Forget the out-there plot of this new social commentary-filled love story. The real head-turning moment has already occurred, courtesy of Skarsgard.

alexander-skarsgard-wicker-premiere-vinyl-shoes
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Take, for example, his recent appearance at the London Wicker premiere where he showed up in head-to-toe gold by Saint Laurent. But not like “subtle hint of gold.” It was far more “spray-paint gold.” Paired with no shirt (who are you, J.Lo?!), the long metallic coat and matching skinny suit pants screamed “mob wife”—and that’s not a compliment. And in case you overlooked the “footwear heard ‘round the world,” he donned a pair of clear Saint Laurent oxfords that have since gone viral. (Vinyl shoes, really? And were we totally out of socks at home, Alex?!)

Seeing such a fine actor hit the carpet showing off his feet (even if they are well manicured) is confusing, and it doesn’t exactly fit the world of the film he’s promoting.

But this isn’t his only moment dabbling in this intentionally tacky aesthetic.

alexander-skarsgard-valentino-leopard-coat
SplashNews/Shutterstock

Over at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, we got Skarsgard in a head-scratching, Valentino leopard-print coat that would’ve made “Big Ang” blush. The Fashion Times UK called the piece “the collection’s loudest piece of outerwear.” Umm, yeah, I’ll say.

And as if the coat weren’t mob wife enough, popping out the bottom was a pair of bright fuchsia track pants. (To be fair, this was the exact styling Valentino included in its Resort 2027 collection lookbook, but that doesn’t make it any less cringey.) Someone needs to hit the brakes on these choices.

Now, Skarsgard is one to toe the line when it comes to bold looks—and in the past I’ve been a semi-fan. I wasn’t mad when he wore cleavage-baring tops during press events for his queer film Pillion. But they felt in line with a movie that was about bikers, kink and BDSM.

alexander-skarsgard-pillion
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

There is the argument that ‘90s fashion is back, so why wouldn’t the mob wife look come along with it? But again, I say, can we please draw the line somewhere? You wanna make me trade my skinny jeans for JNCOs, I’ll begrudgingly do it. However, I’m not going to roll over and start wearing an animal print coat and purple athleisurewear—a pairing that’s eerily similar to what my kooky neighbor wears when she walks her dog in the morning.

Fortunately, I think there is little danger that the 50-year-old Skarsgard is going to push us all into a new Big Ang Era with his questionable outfits. Though, stranger things have happened (did I already mention the animatronic bird?!).

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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