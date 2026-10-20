Alexander Skarsgard, Please Stop Dressing Like a Mob Wife

It’s 2026, so I don’t bat an eye at “strange” any longer. Kelly Clarkson is feuding with a Brooklyn magic store over an animatronic bird? Fine. Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes have a new documentary together? Naturally. Olivia Colman is playing a woman who falls in love with a man made of wicker? Sure, Jan. But seeing Colman’s Wicker costar Alexander Skarsgard hit the red carpets for the film dressed like a mob wife? You guys, we’ve gotta draw the line somewhere.
Forget the out-there plot of this new social commentary-filled love story. The real head-turning moment has already occurred, courtesy of Skarsgard.