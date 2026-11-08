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This Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Rumor Just Got Debunked by Tim McGraw

That settles that

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 8, 2026
2:00pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce wedding rumor debunked tim mcgraw 720x780
Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

It's been four months since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said "I do," and while fans are still waiting for an official glimpse inside their star-studded wedding, details about the big day continue to make headlines. From the guest list to whispers about a surprise musical performance, there's been plenty of speculation. But one famous country singer is finally setting the record straight about whether he took the stage at the couple's nuptials.

During an interview with Esquire released Wednesday, Oct. 28, Tim McGraw, 59, was asked about his relationship with Swift, 36, and whether he performed at her wedding.

"You have what feels like a special relationship with Taylor Swift," the interviewer said. "Her first single was titled 'Tim McGraw.' You did a duet with her in 2013, and you performed at her wedding. And I'm curious what you've learned from her."

McGraw was quick to correct one detail, making it clear that he wasn't part of the evening's entertainment.

"I didn't perform at her wedding. That was a rumor," the country star said.

"Surprise. The internet's not always correct," he added.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3. While McGraw didn't perform during the celebration, he did confirm that he and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, were in attendance.

"Yeah, I didn't perform, but we were there," McGraw shared.

And although he may not have serenaded the newlyweds, the singer had plenty of kind words for Swift. He revealed that she's been close with his family for years, including his daughters, and didn't hold back when praising her talent.

"Taylor's always been close to our family, our girls. She's been to our house and hung out with our girls. And I mean, she's a special person and one of the most talented people I've ever met," McGraw said. He also pointed to her songwriting as a major reason behind her success, calling her a "genius songwriter."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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