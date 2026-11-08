This Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Rumor Just Got Debunked by Tim McGraw

It's been four months since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said "I do," and while fans are still waiting for an official glimpse inside their star-studded wedding, details about the big day continue to make headlines. From the guest list to whispers about a surprise musical performance, there's been plenty of speculation. But one famous country singer is finally setting the record straight about whether he took the stage at the couple's nuptials.

During an interview with Esquire released Wednesday, Oct. 28, Tim McGraw, 59, was asked about his relationship with Swift, 36, and whether he performed at her wedding.

"You have what feels like a special relationship with Taylor Swift," the interviewer said. "Her first single was titled 'Tim McGraw.' You did a duet with her in 2013, and you performed at her wedding. And I'm curious what you've learned from her."