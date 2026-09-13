Teyana Taylor Just Brought Back Her Icy White Locs for a Stunning Cover

When it comes to switching up your hair, there are basically endless possibilities. You can go for a dramatic chop, add some serious length with extensions or play around with a completely different color. And honestly, few people understand the assignment quite like Teyana Taylor.

One day, the singer is serving waist-length, slicked-back strands on a red carpet. The next, she’s rocking a tiny pixie cut. Now, she’s switched things up once again, bringing back an icy white hair moment.

Taylor, 35, recently appeared on the cover of WWD sporting a chic icy white pixie cut. While the pixie itself is definitely not new territory for the star, the color is. Taylor is typically seen with a darker brown or black hue, making the platinum shade a pretty major change.