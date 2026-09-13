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Teyana Taylor Just Brought Back Her Icy White Locs for a Stunning Cover

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By Danielle Long
Published Sep 13, 2026
1:00pm
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When it comes to switching up your hair, there are basically endless possibilities. You can go for a dramatic chop, add some serious length with extensions or play around with a completely different color. And honestly, few people understand the assignment quite like Teyana Taylor.

One day, the singer is serving waist-length, slicked-back strands on a red carpet. The next, she’s rocking a tiny pixie cut. Now, she’s switched things up once again, bringing back an icy white hair moment.

Taylor, 35, recently appeared on the cover of WWD sporting a chic icy white pixie cut. While the pixie itself is definitely not new territory for the star, the color is. Taylor is typically seen with a darker brown or black hue, making the platinum shade a pretty major change.

For the cover, the "Bed of Roses" singer paired her frosty pixie with a dramatic black-and-white beaded coat dress, proving once again that she knows how to make a statement.

And this isn’t actually Taylor’s first time embracing white hair. Back in March, she debuted a platinum-silver style with added length during Paris Fashion Week while attending Chanel’s fall 2026 fashion show on March 9.

At the time, her platinum hair was paired with a chic white-and-black patterned Chanel turtleneck dress layered beneath a clear raincoat featuring tiny red details. Matching slingback heels and sleek, dark sunglasses completed the look.

Of course, because this is Teyana Taylor we’re talking about, the hair transformation didn’t last forever.

Later that month, the The Rip actress attended the 98th Academy Awards, aka the 2026 Oscars, where she earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for One Battle After Another. For the occasion, she returned to her signature dark-hued pixie cut.

Icy platinum, curly black locks or her iconic pixie, Taylor somehow makes every hair era look effortless. And honestly, we’re here for all of them.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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