Teyana Taylor's Daughters Make Surprise AMAs Red Carpet Appearance—and Help Their Mom Avoid a Wardrobe Mishap

Taylor wore a vibrant purple Balenciaga gown that instantly stole attention. The dress featured a sheer, delicate fabric with a structured sleeveless bodice and a dramatic high slit that ran up the thigh. She completed the look with pointed-toe pumps in a black, white and copper snake print that tied everything together.

Her daughters fully understood the assignment too. Junie opted for a denim-on-denim look with a matching jacket and jeans, styled with two black belts and bright red boots for a pop of color. Rue went for something a bit more whimsical in a pink dress covered in rose details, layered with a white sweater, plus pink cherry-adorned boots and white socks.

The trio kept things playful and coordinated as they posed for photos. At one point, Junie even stepped in to help her mom manage the dress train, making sure it didn’t get stepped on. In another sweet moment, she was seen carefully holding part of the gown so Taylor could move safely down the carpet without any wardrobe mishaps.