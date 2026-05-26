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Teyana Taylor's Daughters Make Surprise AMAs Red Carpet Appearance—and Help Their Mom Avoid a Wardrobe Mishap

It's a family affair

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 26, 2026
2:45pm
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CHRIS TORRES/EPA

The 52nd Annual American Music Awards took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25, 2026, and calling it “star-studded” feels like an understatement. The night was packed with major moments, from the Black Eyed Peas reuniting to high-energy performances by BTS, The Pussycat Dolls and more. But before the lights dimmed and the stage took over, the real scene was already unfolding on the carpet. Teyana Taylor showed up ready to make an entrance with her daughters by her side.

The 35-year-old One Battle After Another actress hit the AMAs carpet with her daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 10, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

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John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Taylor wore a vibrant purple Balenciaga gown that instantly stole attention. The dress featured a sheer, delicate fabric with a structured sleeveless bodice and a dramatic high slit that ran up the thigh. She completed the look with pointed-toe pumps in a black, white and copper snake print that tied everything together.

Her daughters fully understood the assignment too. Junie opted for a denim-on-denim look with a matching jacket and jeans, styled with two black belts and bright red boots for a pop of color. Rue went for something a bit more whimsical in a pink dress covered in rose details, layered with a white sweater, plus pink cherry-adorned boots and white socks.

The trio kept things playful and coordinated as they posed for photos. At one point, Junie even stepped in to help her mom manage the dress train, making sure it didn’t get stepped on. In another sweet moment, she was seen carefully holding part of the gown so Taylor could move safely down the carpet without any wardrobe mishaps.

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Matt Baron/BEI / Shutterstock

But Taylor did not stop at the carpet. Later that night, she also took the AMAs stage for an alien-themed performance of her track “All of Your Heart.” The performance leaned fully into the concept, and Missy Elliott made a surprise appearance mid-show via video, playfully interrupting the broadcast with a UFO warning that added an extra layer of chaos to the moment.

From the carpet to the stage, Teyana Taylor proved once again there is basically nothing she cannot slay.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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