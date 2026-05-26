Teyana Taylor's Daughters Make Surprise AMAs Red Carpet Appearance—and Help Their Mom Avoid a Wardrobe Mishap

The 52nd Annual American Music Awards took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25, 2026, and calling it “star-studded” feels like an understatement. The night was packed with major moments, from the Black Eyed Peas reuniting to high-energy performances by BTS, The Pussycat Dolls and more. But before the lights dimmed and the stage took over, the real scene was already unfolding on the carpet. Teyana Taylor showed up ready to make an entrance with her daughters by her side.
The 35-year-old One Battle After Another actress hit the AMAs carpet with her daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 10, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Iman Shumpert.