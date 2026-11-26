There’s nothing like having a longtime best friend who knows all your quirks and is more than happy to indulge them. And apparently, Taylor Swift and her bestie Abigail Anderson have a pretty specific one that their husbands have learned to live with.

The “Patient Zero” singer, 36, recently opened up about the longtime tradition during a special Q&A with Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 1. Following a screening of the film, Swift reflected on her friendship with Anderson, whom she met after moving to Nashville at 14. As Swift explained, the two quickly found common ground, and it had everything to do with a certain cult-favorite comedy.

“When I moved to Nashville when I was 14, you’re the new kid in school and you’re like, ‘Who should I be friends with? These girls are cool, these girls are cool, these are nice girls,’” she said, according to a fan-shared video. “But there was one girl named Abigail, and she even has curly hair, too, like Blaze, and the two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in Napoleon Dynamite voices.”