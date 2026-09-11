Selena Gomez's All-Leather Getup Is the Perfect Fall Fashion Inspo

The actress is fresh off an Italian vacation with her husband, Benny Blanco. The pair hit the Venice Film Festival, arriving into the floating city via the luxurious Venice-Simplon Orient Express. Gomez also wrapped filming of Only Murders season six, which is set to premiere on December 8. She spent most of her summer on location in London, while gallivanting to other European cities during her time off. Aside from her acting obligations, Gomez stayed busy launching a new perfume for Rare Beauty, Rare Beginnings, as well as an addition to the lip product line, the Soft Pinch Lip Oil Sticks. This all comes on the heels of a major spring launch, which saw Gomez introduce Rare Beauty's True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation in 48 shades, debuted with a campaign featuring 48 women representing the wide swath of the Latin American diaspora.