After a hot and humid summer, it finally feels like autumn is rounding the corner. I'm seeing changing leaves and feeling a slight morning chill, which means it's time to switch my wardrobe into fall mode. And this season, I think I'll be taking a page from Selena Gomez, who recently stepped out in an all-leather outfit that is peak transitional dressing.
Selena Gomez's All-Leather Getup Is the Perfect Fall Fashion Inspo
Buh-bye, Canadian tux
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Gomez posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories showing off her Khaite outfit. The Only Murders in the Building star paired the Loxley Skirt ($3,900, similar here,
$39; $31) with the Samo Jacket ($5,900, similar here, $53; $47). She capped it off with a pointy pair of Saint Laurent stilettos. She was then photographed in Los Angeles, where she joined friends for dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The actress is fresh off an Italian vacation with her husband, Benny Blanco. The pair hit the Venice Film Festival, arriving into the floating city via the luxurious Venice-Simplon Orient Express. Gomez also wrapped filming of Only Murders season six, which is set to premiere on December 8. She spent most of her summer on location in London, while gallivanting to other European cities during her time off. Aside from her acting obligations, Gomez stayed busy launching a new perfume for Rare Beauty, Rare Beginnings, as well as an addition to the lip product line, the Soft Pinch Lip Oil Sticks. This all comes on the heels of a major spring launch, which saw Gomez introduce Rare Beauty's True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation in 48 shades, debuted with a campaign featuring 48 women representing the wide swath of the Latin American diaspora.