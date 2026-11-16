Riot Rose is officially a cover star. The three-year-old son of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is making his magazine debut with not one, but six different covers for Arena Homme+ Issue 66, released on Nov. 13.

Photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, Riot models a lineup of designer looks, from an oversized Chanel tweed jacket to custom Louis Vuitton and Prada pieces. In one shot, he poses atop a stack of Louis Vuitton trunks in denim, while another features him in a newsboy cap and pinstriped outerwear. He even accessorizes with Chopard jewelry.

But the sweetest shot might be the one featuring his mom. Rihanna joins Riot for one of the covers, wearing the iconic red Loewe jumpsuit she sported during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. This time, she's holding the little boy who was still on the way when she first wore it.