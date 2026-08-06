A$AP Rocky Just Revealed Major News About Rihanna's Music Career

Just like the streaming era has made us wait for what feels like forever between new seasons of our favorite shows (looking at you Bridgerton), music fans have had to get used to long gaps between albums, too. And if there's one artist whose fans have mastered the art of waiting, it's Rihanna. It's officially been a decade since her last album, and every tiny hint of new music has sent the internet into a frenzy. Now, thanks to A$AP Rocky, fans finally have the update they've been hoping for.

The Grammy-nominated artist, 37, who shares three children with Rihanna, sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki, stopped by BET Network's The Jason Lee Show and confirmed that the pop superstar is back in the studio.

"She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe," A$AP told Jason Lee, jokingly apologizing to Rihanna for spilling the news. "Bro, she cooking."