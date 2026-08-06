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A$AP Rocky Just Revealed Major News About Rihanna's Music Career

It's not pregnancy news this time

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 6, 2026
2:42pm
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Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Just like the streaming era has made us wait for what feels like forever between new seasons of our favorite shows (looking at you Bridgerton), music fans have had to get used to long gaps between albums, too. And if there's one artist whose fans have mastered the art of waiting, it's Rihanna. It's officially been a decade since her last album, and every tiny hint of new music has sent the internet into a frenzy. Now, thanks to A$AP Rocky, fans finally have the update they've been hoping for.

The Grammy-nominated artist, 37, who shares three children with Rihanna, sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki, stopped by BET Network's The Jason Lee Show and confirmed that the pop superstar is back in the studio.

"She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe," A$AP told Jason Lee, jokingly apologizing to Rihanna for spilling the news. "Bro, she cooking."

Honestly, if anyone besides Rihanna herself is in a position to confirm she's working on new music, it's A$AP. While this latest update is the clearest sign yet that something is in the works, it's far from the only clue fans have gotten this year.

Back in July, the Fenty Beauty founder surprised fans by joining Jay-Z onstage during his Extra Innings concert at Yankee Stadium in New York. She performed "Run This Town" before launching into "B--ch Better Have My Money." Before leaving the stage, she had one more message for the crowd: “I missed this s–t, y’all! New York, I love you guys!”

Then there was the "a night in the life" video Rihanna shared in February, which included clips of her spending the early morning hours in the recording studio. At the time, fans immediately started wondering if it was a subtle tease that new music was finally on the way.

Between the studio footage, Rihanna admitting she misses performing, and A$AP confirming she's "cooking," all signs seem to point in the same direction. A ninth studio album feels more likely than it has in years. Now fans are left with just one question: When?

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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