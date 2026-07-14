Rihanna Returned to the Stage After Years Away, But It Was What She Told the Audience That Shocked Me

If you're a Rihanna fan, you already know the wait for her ninth album has been very real. It's been more than a decade since the singer released her last full-length project, and while she has dropped a few songs here and there, including one from the Smurfs soundtrack, fans are still holding out hope for the long-awaited R9.

Now, after years away from the stage, Rihanna just gave fans a tiny reason to believe a return to music might not be completely off the table.

The 38-year-old singer surprised concertgoers when she joined Jay-Z during his “Extra Innings” concert at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday, July 12. The singer stepped onstage to perform "Run This Town" before jumping into "B--ch Better Have My Money." Before leaving the stage, she shared a message with the crowd, per Page Six: “I missed this s–t, y’all! New York, I love you guys!”