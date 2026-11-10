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Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas's Daughter Steals the Show in New Diwali Photos

She's growing up in a flash

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 10, 2026
5:39pm
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Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kids grow up in the blink of an eye—just ask Priyanka Chopraand Nick Jonas, whose 4-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, is looking so tall in their latest family photos.

The couple recently gave fans a peek at their Diwali celebrations, sharing a collection of sweet family moments on Instagram. And while Chopra and Jonas looked stunning in their festive outfits, it was their little girl who really stole the show.

In one particularly adorable snap, Malti stands between her parents, holding both of their hands. The 4-year-old now comes up to about hip height on her mom and dad, making it pretty clear just how much she's grown.

For the festivities, Chopra, 44, wore a gorgeous burgundy and gold embellished outfit, complete with statement jewelry and a floral hair accessory. Jonas, 34, coordinated in a cream-colored traditional ensemble, while Malti looked equally festive in a white and gold outfit with matching hair ribbons.

"Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali," Chopra captioned her photo carousel, adding a white heart emoji. Jonas also shared a sweet message of his own, writing, "Happy Diwali 🪔"

Of course, this isn't the first time the couple has given us a glimpse of their growing girl. From holiday celebrations to family vacations, the proud parents occasionally share snapshots of their life with Malti, and fans never seem to get enough.

"The best Diwali picture I’ve seen on the internet today," one person commented. Another wrote, "Favourite family," while others chimed in with, "beautiful family" and "So gorgeous."

Last month, Chopra also shared photos from the family's Karwa Chauth celebration, where Malti coordinated with her mom in a red festive outfit. One thing's for sure: Malti is growing up fast.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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