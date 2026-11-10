Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas's Daughter Steals the Show in New Diwali Photos

Kids grow up in the blink of an eye—just ask Priyanka Chopraand Nick Jonas, whose 4-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, is looking so tall in their latest family photos.

The couple recently gave fans a peek at their Diwali celebrations, sharing a collection of sweet family moments on Instagram. And while Chopra and Jonas looked stunning in their festive outfits, it was their little girl who really stole the show.

In one particularly adorable snap, Malti stands between her parents, holding both of their hands. The 4-year-old now comes up to about hip height on her mom and dad, making it pretty clear just how much she's grown.