Nick Jonas Admits He Completely Bombed His ‘Frozen’ Audition in the Most Unexpected/Relatable Way

We all have those moments we’d rather forget, whether it’s blanking during a presentation or realizing halfway through the day that your shirt has been inside out. Celebrities are not immune, either. Nick Jonas recently looked back on one particularly awkward career moment, revealing that his audition for Frozen went so badly that he still remembers it.

During the August 18 episode of the Hey Jonas podcast with Frozen stars Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Idina Menzel, Jonas, 33, opened up about auditioning for the role of Kristoff in the Disney animated hit.

“I auditioned for Frozen. I went in for Kristoff,” Nick revealed. “I went in, and they said, ‘Okay, what are you going to be singing today?’ I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ They said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ They’re like, ‘Do you have your sheet music?’ And I said, ‘No, no one told me I had… Okay, lets’…’ And so I just said, ‘Can you play something from…’ I don’t know what I said, some musical theater song.”