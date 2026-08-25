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Nick Jonas Admits He Completely Bombed His ‘Frozen’ Audition in the Most Unexpected/Relatable Way

The show must go on

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By Danielle Long
Published Aug 25, 2026
3:00pm
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Andrew H. Walker

We all have those moments we’d rather forget, whether it’s blanking during a presentation or realizing halfway through the day that your shirt has been inside out. Celebrities are not immune, either. Nick Jonas recently looked back on one particularly awkward career moment, revealing that his audition for Frozen went so badly that he still remembers it.

During the August 18 episode of the Hey Jonas podcast with Frozen stars Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Idina Menzel, Jonas, 33, opened up about auditioning for the role of Kristoff in the Disney animated hit.

“I auditioned for Frozen. I went in for Kristoff,” Nick revealed. “I went in, and they said, ‘Okay, what are you going to be singing today?’ I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ They said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ They’re like, ‘Do you have your sheet music?’ And I said, ‘No, no one told me I had… Okay, lets’…’ And so I just said, ‘Can you play something from…’ I don’t know what I said, some musical theater song.”

Not exactly the confident audition moment you’d hope for.

“And I bombed the audition. It was terrible,” he added.

Honestly, we’ve all been there. But Jonas has apparently had a few other unfortunate surprises over the years, including a wardrobe malfunction that happened during rehearsals for his Broadway show The Last Five Years.

The Camp Rock star previously shared a video on Instagram recounting how he accidentally ripped his pants while rehearsing with co-star Adrienne Warren. During the song “Moving Too Fast,” Jonas had to jump onto a platform and pull Warren up with him. Everything was going fine until he heard a very concerning sound.

“I was singing ‘Moving Too Fast,’ one of my character Jamie’s songs,” Jonas said. “I’m supposed to jump onto this platform, and then pull my costar up onto the platform with me and keep singing. I do it, and I hear a [split noise]. And I’m like, ‘Oh no, oh no.’ Then I feel a cool breeze in a place you don’t want to feel a cool breeze.”

As Jonas showed off the damage, he explained that the pants were not even particularly tight. The jump just happened to create the perfect conditions for a very memorable wardrobe malfunction.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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