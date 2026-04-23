When it comes to royal fashion, Princess Anne is usually on the sidelines, wearing something practical and dependable that matches her no-nonsense personality. But this week, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II stepped out in a brightly hued outfit to visit the memorial garden dedicated to her mother at Regent's Park. The pumpkin orange ensemble was so vibrant I nearly missed the quiet brooch pinned to the Princess' lapel—one with a mysterious provenance.
I Was So Distracted by Princess Anne's Orange Monochrome Outfit That I Nearly Missed Her Mysterious Brooch
The provenance is a mystery...
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Princess Anne wore a burnt-orange, knee-length coat and paired it with a coordinating red floral scarf. She accessorized with black riding boots, leather gloves and a simple handbag. Pinned on her left lapel was a floral spray brooch set with emeralds, sapphires and rubies. Per Hello!, the brooch has been in Princess Anne's jewelry collection for at least 60 years, though how she came into it is unknown. However, it's safe to presume that it was handed down from Queen Elizabeth II.
The Royal first wore the brooch at the age of 11, when she attended the 1962 Royal Maundy Service held at Westminster Abbey. Prior to the outing at Regent's Park, Princess Anne was last photographed with this brooch in 2022 at the Epsom Derby.
Buckingham Palace shared a video of Princess Anne walking the garden's grounds, during which she officially opened the memorial garden.
"The space commemorates the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II," the caption read. "During the visit, The Princess met gardeners and designers involved with the project, before unveiling a plaque to mark the garden’s official opening."
The garden is a two-acre greenspace in the center of which sits a wildlife pond and central garden featuring the late Queen's favorite flower, lily of the valley.
The garden is open to the public starting April 27, 2026.