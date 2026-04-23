I Was So Distracted by Princess Anne's Orange Monochrome Outfit That I Nearly Missed Her Mysterious Brooch

Princess Anne wore a burnt-orange, knee-length coat and paired it with a coordinating red floral scarf. She accessorized with black riding boots, leather gloves and a simple handbag. Pinned on her left lapel was a floral spray brooch set with emeralds, sapphires and rubies. Per Hello!, the brooch has been in Princess Anne's jewelry collection for at least 60 years, though how she came into it is unknown. However, it's safe to presume that it was handed down from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal first wore the brooch at the age of 11, when she attended the 1962 Royal Maundy Service held at Westminster Abbey. Prior to the outing at Regent's Park, Princess Anne was last photographed with this brooch in 2022 at the Epsom Derby.