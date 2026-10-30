Paris Hilton's 2-Year-Old Daughter Responds to Halloween Costume 'Controversy'

"When your daughter’s favorite character from Beauty and the Beast is Chip, you let her be Chip!" she wrote in the caption of a video explaining how London's costume came to be. "My little princess knows exactly what she wants!" The video shows London grinning as she wears her Chip costume, sitting in her mother's lap.

Hilton remixed her video with audio from creator Sebastian Soto, who had come to her defense. "So what?" he asked. "You want Paris to tell her, 'No, sorry girl. Your favorite is Chip—you can't be Chip, girl. You're going to be something else.' She's making her daughter's dream come true."