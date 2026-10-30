Halloween is tomorrow, and celebrities are pulling out their best, most elaborate costumes. Paris Hilton has done not one, but two stunning group costumes with her family, first as Beauty and the Beast and then as the Addams family. The former caused a storm of controversy after many fans were bewildered and confused as to why the reality star had dressed her daughter, London, as side character Chip while donning the princess costume herself. Now, Hilton and her daughter are addressing all the thoughts—and it makes total sense.
Paris Hilton's 2-Year-Old Daughter Responds to Halloween Costume 'Controversy'
Justice for Chip
"When your daughter’s favorite character from Beauty and the Beast is Chip, you let her be Chip!" she wrote in the caption of a video explaining how London's costume came to be. "My little princess knows exactly what she wants!" The video shows London grinning as she wears her Chip costume, sitting in her mother's lap.
Hilton remixed her video with audio from creator Sebastian Soto, who had come to her defense. "So what?" he asked. "You want Paris to tell her, 'No, sorry girl. Your favorite is Chip—you can't be Chip, girl. You're going to be something else.' She's making her daughter's dream come true."
Now that everything's cleared up, Hilton has moved on, releasing dramatically stunning photos of her family dressed as the macabre Addams family. Naturally, she was Morticia and London was Wednesday. (See? She got her main character moment.) The family dog, humorously, wore a long red wig as the enigmatic Cousin Itt.
"Mon chéri, we’re home," Hilton wrote.
Will we get yet a third family costume for Halloween night? One can only hope.