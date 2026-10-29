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Chrissy Teigen’s 3-Year-Old Son Rocks Halloween Costume He Clearly Doesn’t Understand

Boo or Bear?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 29, 2026
3:59pm
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Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

When it comes to Halloween, some celebrities are going all out with elaborate costumes, while others are proving that sometimes, the classics are best. Heidi Klum has been teasing her famously over-the-top look all week, and Paris Hilton and her family have transformed into Disney fairytale characters. Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, is reminding us that you really can't go wrong with a good old-fashioned ghost costume.

Teigen, 40, shared a peek at her youngest son Wren's Halloween look on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The three-year-old, whom she shares with husband John Legend, wore a simple white outfit topped with a sheet featuring black eyes and a mouth.

Chrissy Teigen

The costume wasn't even the best part, though.

In a follow-up video, Wren can be seen looking at himself in the mirror as one of his siblings calls out, "Wren don't scare us." The toddler's response? "I'm not gonna scare you. I'm a bear."

The Cravings cookbook author and her family are no strangers to going all out for Halloween. In 2023, Legend shared photos of their children's costumes, including Luna, now 10, dressed as BLACKPINK member Lisa in a pink outfit with pigtails and bangs, and Miles, now 8, sporting a full Scooby-Doo costume.

That same year, Teigen dressed as Pippi Longstocking while holding her two youngest children. At the family's Halloween party, Wren was dressed as Where's Waldo, while Esti, now 3, wore a Little Red Riding Hood costume.

"John missed the big party but he is coming out full force tonight don’t you worry," the Sports Illustrated model captioned the post.

Whether Wren sticks with the ghost costume or has another look up his sleeve remains to be seen.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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