Chrissy Teigen’s 3-Year-Old Son Rocks Halloween Costume He Clearly Doesn’t Understand

When it comes to Halloween, some celebrities are going all out with elaborate costumes, while others are proving that sometimes, the classics are best. Heidi Klum has been teasing her famously over-the-top look all week, and Paris Hilton and her family have transformed into Disney fairytale characters. Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, is reminding us that you really can't go wrong with a good old-fashioned ghost costume.

Teigen, 40, shared a peek at her youngest son Wren's Halloween look on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The three-year-old, whom she shares with husband John Legend, wore a simple white outfit topped with a sheet featuring black eyes and a mouth.