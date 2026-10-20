When not heading up her Cravings empire, Chrissy Teigen knows how to have fun. Over the weekend, she and her husband John Legend flew into New York City to co-host the annual New York Dog Parade in Tompkins Square Park. They dressed up in a couples' costume—Legend as Daejohn Love, a scammer who posed as a San Francisco 49ers player, and Teigen as a football coach. But after a goofy day in the park, Teigen traded her tracksuit, baseball cap and whistle for two daring, glammed-up outfits.
Chrissy Teigen Dons Shirtless Look One Day Before Debuting See-Through LBD
Channeling her inner Sue Ellen Mischke
"Sue Ellen Mischke Forever!!!!!!" she captioned the first post, referencing the "bra-less wonder" and heiress from Seinfeld. Her own shirtless outfit was a nod to the character: A baby pink bra peeking from underneath an oversized gray blazer with coordinating pink embroidery on the sleeves and matching maxi skirt.
Teigen's second look was an LBD with a sheer, lacy skirt. She captioned the photo "NYC Chrissy," posing on a magenta velvet couch with one leg folded up beneath her, wearing a strappy black heeled sandal while the lace trim grazed her knees.
After her New York weekend, the former model zipped straight back to Los Angeles, where she attended the Academy Museum Gala in a gauzy, sheer beaded gown alongside Legend. With the latter set to release a new album, titled Muse, on October 23, I can only wonder how much of it was inspired by his wife.