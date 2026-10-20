Chrissy Teigen Dons Shirtless Look One Day Before Debuting See-Through LBD

Teigen's second look was an LBD with a sheer, lacy skirt. She captioned the photo "NYC Chrissy," posing on a magenta velvet couch with one leg folded up beneath her, wearing a strappy black heeled sandal while the lace trim grazed her knees.

After her New York weekend, the former model zipped straight back to Los Angeles, where she attended the Academy Museum Gala in a gauzy, sheer beaded gown alongside Legend. With the latter set to release a new album, titled Muse, on October 23, I can only wonder how much of it was inspired by his wife.