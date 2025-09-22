We Need to Talk About Chrissy Teigen and Ozempic

Late last week, Chrissy Teigen, never one to shy away from an overshare, did what few celebrities before her have done: Admitted to using Ozempic. On her podcast, Self-Conscious With Chrissy Teigen, she detailed the period in 2020 after a miscarriage, when her “body felt completely stuck.” By turning to GLP-1s, she says, she was “finally able to lose the weight that was so reminding [her] of the baby that [she] had lost.”

Having lived through one gazillion cycles of both skinny-chic and body positivity, I find the Ozempic era complicated. I have seen first-hand the good it can do, and, as a woman (person?) with a body, the idea of turning off the “food noise” feels not only liberating but eye-opening. Imagine all the things we could get done if we weren’t obsessing about that muffin we just inhaled?