John Legend’s Daughter Esti Chanting ‘I Love My Daddy’ Might Be the Best Thing on the Internet Today

And Chrissy, 39, is fully in cheerleader mode in the background. You can hear her off-camera hyping everyone up: “Get it, Wren,” “Get it, Miles,” and “Go John!” while the boys nod along and clap to the beat.

While they all seemed to be enjoying the performance, it was Esti who truly stole the show. In the clip, Esti claps her hands and proudly announces, “That’s my Daddy, I love my daddy.” She then starts bouncing on the couch and repeating, “I love my daddy, I love my daddy.”

Esti’s not just a proud daughter, she might be a little performer in the making, too.

Earlier this summer, Chrissy shared another video of Esti belting out “You Are My Sunshine” from her booster seat. Decked out in a floral long-sleeve top, she momentarily paused her juice pouch to sing the full lullaby and yes, she knew every word.