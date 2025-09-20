John Legend’s Daughter Esti Chanting ‘I Love My Daddy’ Might Be the Best Thing on the Internet Today

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s kids have no shortage of heartwarming moments and lucky for us, the couple loves to share them. From mini cooking sessions to twinning pics, this family of six keeps the cute content coming. And their latest moment? Straight from John himself.
On Sunday, September 14, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, posted a sweet home video on Instagram that captured his 2-year-old daughter Esti, 2-year-old son Wren and 7-year-old son Miles watching him perform on TV. The family was gathered to watch Legend’s moving performance of “Glory” from the Grace for the World concert, which is currently streaming on Disney+.