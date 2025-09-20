About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
John Legend’s Daughter Esti Chanting ‘I Love My Daddy’ Might Be the Best Thing on the Internet Today

Cuteness overload

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 20, 2025
1:00pm
johnlegend
Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s kids have no shortage of heartwarming moments and lucky for us, the couple loves to share them. From mini cooking sessions to twinning pics, this family of six keeps the cute content coming. And their latest moment? Straight from John himself.

On Sunday, September 14, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, posted a sweet home video on Instagram that captured his 2-year-old daughter Esti, 2-year-old son Wren and 7-year-old son Miles watching him perform on TV. The family was gathered to watch Legend’s moving performance of “Glory” from the Grace for the World concert, which is currently streaming on Disney+.

And Chrissy, 39, is fully in cheerleader mode in the background. You can hear her off-camera hyping everyone up: “Get it, Wren,” “Get it, Miles,” and “Go John!” while the boys nod along and clap to the beat.

While they all seemed to be enjoying the performance, it was Esti who truly stole the show. In the clip, Esti claps her hands and proudly announces, “That’s my Daddy, I love my daddy.” She then starts bouncing on the couch and repeating, “I love my daddy, I love my daddy.”

Esti’s not just a proud daughter, she might be a little performer in the making, too.

Earlier this summer, Chrissy shared another video of Esti belting out “You Are My Sunshine” from her booster seat. Decked out in a floral long-sleeve top, she momentarily paused her juice pouch to sing the full lullaby and yes, she knew every word.

Fans raved in the comments. One person wrote, “So darling!! This was my lullaby for my grandbabies, instant sleepy time!!” Another chimed in, “My girl Esti showing how sweet, precious and smart she is to know all the words.” A third added, “Great diction and tone!”

Looks like John might want to start warming up that duet mic.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
stylefoodfamilywellness
