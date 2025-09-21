Mandy Moore’s Son Looks Exactly Like Her Husband in This Sweet Snap

There’s no denying that kids often take after their parents—especially in the looks department. Need proof? Just look at Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids or even Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter, Malti. There’s always some unmistakable family resemblance happening. And now, Mandy Moore’s son Ozzie is the latest celeb kid to join the lookalike trend.

Mandy, 41, recently shared a side-by-side photo of her middle child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith—who turns 3 in October—next to a throwback of her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, as a toddler. And the resemblance is wild.

In both photos, the toddlers are rocking full heads of blonde hair, button noses and those chubby, pinchable cheeks. Even their smiles are basically identical.