Mandy Moore’s Son Looks Exactly Like Her Husband in This Sweet Snap

The definition of mini-me

By Danielle Long
Published Sep 21, 2025
2:00pm
There’s no denying that kids often take after their parents—especially in the looks department. Need proof? Just look at Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids or even Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter, Malti. There’s always some unmistakable family resemblance happening. And now, Mandy Moore’s son Ozzie is the latest celeb kid to join the lookalike trend.

Mandy, 41, recently shared a side-by-side photo of her middle child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith—who turns 3 in October—next to a throwback of her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, as a toddler. And the resemblance is wild.

In both photos, the toddlers are rocking full heads of blonde hair, button noses and those chubby, pinchable cheeks. Even their smiles are basically identical.

"Just a quick reminder that Ozzie IS a tiny [Taylor Goldsmith]," the This Is Us star wrote alongside the snapshots.

And this isn’t the family’s first twinning moment. Back in June, the actress—who also shares son August, 4, and daughter Louise (born in September 2024) with Taylor—shared a cute snap of her two boys matching.

In an Instagram carousel titled “some May highlights,” Mandy posted sweet family moments. The first pic shows her sitting with all three kids and a book (cozy-core at its finest). The next slide? Gus and Ozzie snacking in a portable wagon. But the moment that really stood out? Their hats.

Gus wore one that said “Big Bro,” and while Ozzie’s wasn’t fully visible, you could clearly spot an “L, I, T and B”—which almost definitely spells “Little Bro.”

Whether it’s a full-on father-son twin moment or some casual sibling matching, here’s hoping Mandy keeps the sweet family content coming.

