Hey, Bakers! The KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Up to $180 Off During the Brand's Early Black Friday Sale

There's no better time to add it to your cart

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Nov 19, 2025
6:37pm
Additional reporting by
&

kitchenaid early black friday sale: kitchenaid stand mixers side by side
KitchenAid

The KitchenAid stand mixer is basically the Rolls-Royce of baking appliances. The only con? It's not cheap. Luckily, there's an epic KitchenAid Early Black Friday sale running through November 30 that brought down the price of some of the most coveted stand mixer models. (Stay tuned for Cyber Monday discounts from December 1 to 4, too.)

For instance, the mighty Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($550; $370) that can make everything from fluffy homemade butter to tasty pizza dough is currently on sale for $180 less than usual. Even better, you can also score up to 30 percent off stand mixer attachments and 25 percent off stand mixer bowls and accessories.

Odds are the mixer is already on your wish list if you do a lot of baking, but if you're considering it as a holiday gift for someone else, allow me to explain why it's a countertop must-have—especially at this price. 

kitchenaid early black friday sale: kitchenaid stand mixer
KitchenAid

KitchenAid

To start, the appliance is gorgeous. It's available in a bevy of fun colors, from pastel pinks and blues to bright red and deep purple. Each comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook, wire whip and pouring shield. The mixer has ten speeds and tackles whipping, mixing and kneading with precision (so you always get the consistency and texture you want).

But beyond their good looks and versatility, KitchenAid mixers are hailed for their durability. After more than 11 years of weekly use, PureWow VP of Editorial, Candace Davison, asserts that her stand mixer is still in tip-top shape, so I'd consider it a worthwhile investment.

Plus, the 5-quart capacity of this model is great for big batch recipes. It can whip up enough dough for nine dozen cookies at once, according to the brand, and that's good news for all those upcoming dessert swaps and holiday potlucks on your calendar.

Even on sale, the KitchenAid stand mixer may feel like a splurge, but I promise it'll come in handy more often than you think (especially during the holiday season). Just know that this deal won't last forever, so you'll have to act fast. 

$550; $370 at kitchenaid
