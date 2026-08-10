Buckingham Palace Shares Wild Photo of King Charles with...the Spice Girls

King Charles has a reputation as an environmental champion and a car aficionado, among other things. But one that I wouldn't have associated him with? Pop music. So imagine how I felt scrolling social media and seeing a much younger king—then the Prince of Wales—surrounded by the Spice Girls. Four of them, including Victoria Beckham, are throwing peace signs, while Geri Halliwell, AKA Ginger Spice, tugs playfully on then-Prince Charles's lapel.

It was the first image of many that were jointly shared by Buckingham Palace and The King's Trust; the following images included famous names like Beyoncé,

Duran Duran, Raye, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney, Phil Collins and Stereophonics.