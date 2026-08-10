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Buckingham Palace Shares Wild Photo of King Charles with...the Spice Girls

Not the pairing I saw coming

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Aug 10, 2026
4:13pm
king charles spice girls
Getty-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

King Charles has a reputation as an environmental champion and a car aficionado, among other things. But one that I wouldn't have associated him with? Pop music. So imagine how I felt scrolling social media and seeing a much younger king—then the Prince of Wales—surrounded by the Spice Girls. Four of them, including Victoria Beckham, are throwing peace signs, while Geri Halliwell, AKA Ginger Spice, tugs playfully on then-Prince Charles's lapel.

It was the first image of many that were jointly shared by Buckingham Palace and The King's Trust; the following images included famous names like Beyoncé,
Duran Duran, Raye, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney, Phil Collins and Stereophonics.

The post honored the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, which was originally The Prince's Trust that King Charles established in 1976 as the Prince of Wales.

"For decades, some of the world's biggest artists have helped raise vital funds, champion young people and support our work through unforgettable performances, workshops and events," the caption read. "Music is woven into our history. It has helped raise millions, amplify young voices and create opportunities that have changed lives. As we celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust, we're looking back at some of these incredible moments and the artists who helped make them possible."

The King's Trust was funded with King Charles's Royal Navy severance pay of £7,400 (roughly $10,000). It has gone on to support over 1.3 million young people and generate £11.4 billion ($15.4 billion) in social value, according to the organization.

"Our story is one of determination, resilience and hope," a second caption read, accompanying a video of King Charles reflecting on the Trust's work and history. "For 50 years, The King’s Trust has helped young people build confidence, gain skills and move into work, education or training. Today, the challenges may have changed, but our mission remains the same: to ensure no young person is held back by unemployment. Thank you to every staff member, volunteer, partner and supporter who has made this possible—and to all the young people whose courage inspires us every day."

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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