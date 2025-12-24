King Charles and Queen Camilla Reveal Massive Royal Christmas Tree with *Thousands* of Lights

It's that time of the year again. You know the one. It's when Netflix and Hallmark drop a seemingly unending supply of predictable Christmas movies (no complaints here) and the British royal family begins their annual festive rollout. I'm talking King Charles's Christmas card, Kate Middleton's Christmas concert and, of course, the reveal of the royal Christmas trees.

And this year's tree is a doozy.

Within Windsor Castle sits St. George's Hall. And earlier this month, King Charles and Queen Camilla took a stroll through the hall in advance of a State Banquet honoring the German President. On display in the background? A giant Christmas tree.