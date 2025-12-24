About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

King Charles and Queen Camilla Reveal Massive Royal Christmas Tree with *Thousands* of Lights

They must have one big ladder

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 24, 2025
2:00pm
king-charles-queen-camilla-neasden-temple-fb
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It's that time of the year again. You know the one. It's when Netflix and Hallmark drop a seemingly unending supply of predictable Christmas movies (no complaints here) and the British royal family begins their annual festive rollout. I'm talking King Charles's Christmas card, Kate Middleton's Christmas concert and, of course, the reveal of the royal Christmas trees.

And this year's tree is a doozy.

Within Windsor Castle sits St. George's Hall. And earlier this month, King Charles and Queen Camilla took a stroll through the hall in advance of a State Banquet honoring the German President. On display in the background? A giant Christmas tree.

Buckingham Palace shared the video on its official social media account along with the caption, "Preparations are taking place for this evening’s State Banquet!"

The message continued, "The traditional Christmas tree in St George’s Hall is a 25-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree taken from Windsor Great Park and is dressed with thousands of twinkling lights." Thousands? I can barely get my one strand of twinkle lights untangled. I can't even imagine how long it takes the royal decorators.

But this wasn't the only festive tree royal fans were able to glimpse. The same day, Prince William and Princess Catherine shared a brand-new portrait where they're standing in front of a Christmas tree in their gorgeous State Banquet attire.

The Princess of Wales twinkled brighter than the tree in her stunning blue Jenny Packham gown. She even wore her biggest tiara yet for the snap.

Given the princess's head-turning look and the prince being nearly as tall as the tree, it's no wonder the festive decor didn't garner much attention. William, maybe next year take a note from the king when it comes to selecting a more eye-catching tree...

