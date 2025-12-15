King Charles Sends a Special Delivery to...Antarctica

Per the royal's Instagram post, mail used to be received at Rothera, a research outpost in Antarctica, via a handmade letterbox. Earlier in the year, the manager of the post office had written to request a sturdier receptacle.

It seems that the petition reached King Charles' ears, because what arrived just in time for Christmas on the frozen continent? A fire truck-red post box with the monarch's royal cypher. The project was executed with the help of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and the Royal Mail. Through the program, those stationed at Rothera can send and receive letters from family and friends.