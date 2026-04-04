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I Can't Get Over This Detail In Kelly Ripa’s Birthday Tribute to Mark Consuelos

I need the routine STAT

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 4, 2026
1:00pm
Kelly Ripa
David Fisher

When it comes to couples on social media, there are a few posts you can always count on: the hard launch, the anniversary tribute and, of course, the birthday shoutout. And right on cue, Kelly Ripa delivered the latter for her husband and Live with Kelly & Mark co-host Mark Consuelos.

In a March 30 Instagram post, Kelly shared a carousel of photos celebrating Mark through the years. The snaps ranged from baby and toddler pics to more recent moments, with many seemingly pulled from birthdays past. A recurring theme? Mark in a classic cone-shaped party hat, often mid–candle blowout. Honestly, it’s the kind of detail that makes you pause and maybe do a double take. But if there’s one thing I couldn’t help but notice, it’s this: he really hasn’t changed much.

From childhood photos to present-day pics alongside his now-grown kids, Mark still has that same warm expression and signature smile. It’s giving ageless in the most low-key way.

Kelly kept the caption sweet and personal, writing, “Happy birthday @instasuelos a man who loves cake and party hats more than most people, and I love you.”

Mark, of course, responded in kind commenting, “I love you !!! Thank you … I do love cake more than most.”

If you follow the couple, you know this kind of playful, affectionate exchange is pretty on-brand. Their birthday tributes tend to strike that perfect balance between heartfelt and just a little cheeky. Case in point: last year, Kelly leaned into their signature flirty humor with a golf-themed post.

Sharing a photo of Mark on the course, she wrote, “Let’s wish a happy birthday to my favorite golfer @instasuelos. Long may he stump us."

The comments filled up with birthday wishes from fans, but it was Mark’s reply that stood out. Keeping things short and flirty, he wrote, “Thank you sexy.”

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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