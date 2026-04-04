I Can't Get Over This Detail In Kelly Ripa’s Birthday Tribute to Mark Consuelos

When it comes to couples on social media, there are a few posts you can always count on: the hard launch, the anniversary tribute and, of course, the birthday shoutout. And right on cue, Kelly Ripa delivered the latter for her husband and Live with Kelly & Mark co-host Mark Consuelos.
In a March 30 Instagram post, Kelly shared a carousel of photos celebrating Mark through the years. The snaps ranged from baby and toddler pics to more recent moments, with many seemingly pulled from birthdays past. A recurring theme? Mark in a classic cone-shaped party hat, often mid–candle blowout. Honestly, it’s the kind of detail that makes you pause and maybe do a double take. But if there’s one thing I couldn’t help but notice, it’s this: he really hasn’t changed much.