I Can't Get Over This Detail In Kelly Ripa’s Birthday Tribute to Mark Consuelos

From childhood photos to present-day pics alongside his now-grown kids, Mark still has that same warm expression and signature smile. It’s giving ageless in the most low-key way.

Kelly kept the caption sweet and personal, writing, “Happy birthday @instasuelos a man who loves cake and party hats more than most people, and I love you.”

Mark, of course, responded in kind commenting, “I love you !!! Thank you … I do love cake more than most.”

If you follow the couple, you know this kind of playful, affectionate exchange is pretty on-brand. Their birthday tributes tend to strike that perfect balance between heartfelt and just a little cheeky. Case in point: last year, Kelly leaned into their signature flirty humor with a golf-themed post.